Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI), a company specializing in the provision of applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. President and CEO J. Bergera sold 36,900 shares of the company on March 4, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 36,900 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Iteris Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 0 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year.

Iteris Inc (ITI) President and CEO J. Bergera Sells 36,900 Shares

On the valuation front, Iteris Inc shares were trading at $5.12 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $218.488 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 85.17, which is above both the industry median of 23.66 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.06, indicating that Iteris Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $4.81. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The sale by President and CEO J. Bergera represents a notable insider transaction for Iteris Inc, and investors may look to the insider trends and valuation metrics for further context on the company's stock performance.

