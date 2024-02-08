Revenue Growth : Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) achieved a record nine-month revenue of $129.2 million, marking a 14% increase from the previous year.

Net Income Improvement : GAAP net income rose to $3.0 million, a substantial $17.3 million enhancement year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA : The company reported a nine-month Adjusted EBITDA of $10.0 million, an $18.1 million improvement from the prior year period.

Gross Margins : Gross margins increased significantly to 37.6%, up by 1,250 basis points year over year.

Cash Position : Cash and cash equivalents stood at $21.2 million as of December 31, 2023, reflecting a positive net cash flow of $0.9 million.

Share Repurchases : Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) utilized $0.2 million in share repurchases during the third quarter.

Future Outlook: The company tightens its full-year total revenue guidance to a range of $171.0 million to $173.0 million, indicating a 10% organic growth year over year at the midpoint.

Iteris Inc (ITI) Reports Significant Year-Over-Year Earnings Growth and Record Nine-Month Revenue

On February 8, 2024, Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI), a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions, released its 8-K filing, revealing a robust financial performance for the fiscal 2024 third quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company's solutions, including ClearGuide, ClearRoute, and TrafficCarma, continue to drive growth and efficiency in the transportation sector.

Financial Performance Highlights

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 4% in the third quarter, reaching $42.1 million, compared to the prior year's strong performance. This growth was primarily driven by an increase in consulting services and product revenues. The company's gross margins saw a significant rise to 36.9%, up 780 basis points from the previous year, reflecting improved operational efficiency and cost management.

GAAP net income for the third quarter stood at $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, marking a $2.4 million, or $0.06 per share, improvement from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the same period was $3.1 million, or $0.07 per share, a $3.5 million, or $0.08 per share equivalent, improvement from the prior year.

Story continues

Strategic Developments and Outlook

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) has been actively expanding its market presence with new contracts and partnerships, including the development of an intelligent transportation systems master plan for the Cebu metropolitan area and a new partnership with Arity, a mobility data and analytics company.

Looking ahead, Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) tightens its full-year revenue guidance and reiterates its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance, reflecting confidence in continued demand for its ClearMobility Platform and a strong fiscal year-end performance. The company's management remains optimistic about achieving its Vision 2027 targets, which include a five-year organic revenue CAGR of approximately 14%.

Management's Perspective

"We are pleased to report year-to-date organic revenue increased 14% from last year despite a return to normal pre-COVID seasonality in the third quarter," said Joe Bergera, President and CEO of Iteris. "In addition to the strong nine-month revenue performance, improvements in our gross margins drove a significant, $18.1 million year-to-date increase in adjusted EBITDA relative to the same prior year period."

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) continues to demonstrate financial resilience and growth potential, positioning itself as an attractive investment for value investors interested in the smart mobility infrastructure sector. With a solid balance sheet, strategic partnerships, and a clear vision for the future, Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) is well-equipped to navigate the evolving transportation landscape and deliver value to its stakeholders.

For more detailed information on Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)'s financial performance and future outlook, investors are encouraged to review the full earnings report and join the earnings conference call.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Iteris Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

