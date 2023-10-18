It’s fall, and that means it’s gaming’s most important time of the year

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The time when the video game industry launches its biggest titles in anticipation of the holiday season. The games business lives and dies by fourth quarter sales, as consumers snatch up titles for their favorite people to unwrap.

And with video game revenue coming off of a down year in 2022 — revenue was off 5.2% compared to 2021 — the 2023 holiday season will be incredibly important for the games industry as it seeks to return to growth. Newzoo estimates a slight bump of 2.6% this year.

Luckily for game companies, 2023 is shaping up to be an especially impressive year, as publishers and developers ranging from Nintendo (NTDOY) and Sony (SONY) to Microsoft (MSFT), EA (EA), and more put out major games that are sure to leave human-sized dents in plenty of gamers’ couches.

"Baldur's Gate 3" launched Sept. 6 and has been eating up my free time ever since. (Larian Studios)

I’ve been devouring a handful of games already, and am gearing up for a few more that have yet to hit the market. One of the year’s most influential hits so far has been Larian Studios' “Baldur’s Gate 3.” A fantasy game based on the “Dungeons & Dragons” universe, it’s annihilated my free time since it launched on Sept. 6.

Microsoft’s “Starfield,” which also launched Sept. 6, has similarly earned its share of attention. The title, developed by Bethesda, which Microsoft acquired for $7.5 billion in 2021, takes the studio’s well-trodden open-world formula to space.

Bethesda's "Starfield" is Microsoft's big release for the fall season. (Microsoft)

Then there’s Nintendo’s “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” which hits stores Oct. 20. The latest 2D “Mario” game, “Wonder” offers a variety of unique power-ups in addition to classics like the Fire Flower, including the ability to turn into an elephant.

Nintendo's 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder' hits the Switch Oct. 20. (Image: Nintendo)

Sony’s “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” also launches Oct. 20, and promises even more web-slinging action, as well as the opportunity to take your favorite web heads outside of Manhattan.

EA has debuted its “FC 24” soccer title, a rebranding of its “FIFA” series after the company and organization failed to reach an agreement on allowing the gamemaker to use the International Federation of Football Association name.

And then there’s Sega’s upcoming “Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name,” which brings all of the series’s yakuza brawling melodrama to consoles and PCs on Nov. 9.

Yes, it’s a magical season. Now if I could just find the time to actually play these games.

