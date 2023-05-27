Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.15

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:ITRN) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 12th of July to $0.15, with investors receiving 7.1% more than last year's $0.14. This takes the annual payment to 2.4% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Ituran Location and Control's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, Ituran Location and Control's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 14.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.48 total annually to $0.56. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.6% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Ituran Location and Control's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Our Thoughts On Ituran Location and Control's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Ituran Location and Control's payments are rock solid. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Ituran Location and Control has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

