ITV's (LON:ITV) Dividend Will Be £0.033

The board of ITV plc (LON:ITV) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 23rd of May, with investors receiving £0.033 per share. The dividend yield will be 6.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

ITV's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, ITV's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 124.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 43% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was £0.029, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.05. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.6% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. ITV might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. ITV's EPS has fallen by approximately 15% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

ITV's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about ITV's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for ITV that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

