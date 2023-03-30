IZEA Reports Record Annual Revenue in FY2022, up 37% Year over Year
ORLANDO, Fla., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.
FY 2022 Financial Summary Compared to FY 2021
Total revenue increased 37% to $41.1 million, compared to $30.0 million
Net loss was $4.5 million, compared to a net loss of $3.1 million
Adjusted EBITDA* improved to $2.8 million, compared to $3.1 million
Q4 2022 Financial Summary Compared to Q4 2021
Total revenue decreased 15% to $8.8 million, compared to $10.3 million
Managed Services revenue decreased 15% to $8.4 million, compared to $9.9 million
SaaS Services revenue decreased 17% to $0.37 million, compared to $0.45 million
Total costs and expenses were approximately $10.2 million for both periods
Net loss was $0.9 million compared to net income of $0.3 million
Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $(0.3) million, compared to $0.5 million
Cash and investments at December 31, 2022 totaled $70.0 million with no long-term debt
Q4 2022 Operational Highlights
Launched IZEA Flex and The Creator Marketplace as new SaaS offerings
Established sales operations in China and the United Kingdom
Awarded 5 distinctions from Comparably, including Best CEO, Best Career Growth, and Best Leadership Team
* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Use of Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
Management Commentary
“Team IZEA delivered our strongest annual revenue in the history of the company in 2022, and I am incredibly proud of the work our team put forth in order to deliver this growth,” Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “In 2022 we launched two new platforms, established sales operations in China and the United Kingdom, and dramatically improved our operational efficiency at the same time. Our average revenue per FTE grew by 55% last year, an all-time record.”
"While 2022 was a boom year for our company, it is clear that the macroeconomic environment began to change in the back half of last year. Our team has been making a variety of adjustments over the past year to focus our efforts on driving efficiency. We expect the remainder of the first half of 2023 to contain continued turbulence, with improving stability and growth sometime in the second half of the year.”
“We are taking this opportunity to accelerate the transition to Flex and the IZEA Marketplace for all our customers and Managed Services team, which was originally slated for the end of 2023. This shift is going to be accelerated by two full quarters, and we expect to shutter IZEAx for end-customer use by the conclusion of Q2. The shutdown of this platform will lead to significant infrastructure cost savings for the company, and allow us to fully focus our product, support, and engineering efforts on the technology platforms of our future. We expect to complete the migration of hundreds of thousands of creators that have signed up to IZEAx by the end of Q2, making them available for hire in the new Marketplace experience.”
“While there is currently some softness in bookings, we have a large Managed Services revenue backlog, which represents the total of unrecognized revenue for contracts that are underway, as well as recent Bookings that have yet to begin invoicing,” continued Murphy. “That amount totaled $18.3 million on December 31, 2022, and we expect to record most of this backlog as revenue in the following three quarters. The large amount of unrecognized revenue from 2022 bookings will help to normalize revenue in 2023, dampening the impacts of softer bookings near term.”
$1M Share Repurchase Authorization
IZEA’s Board of Directors has authorized a $1 million share repurchase of the company's common stock. IZEA may repurchase shares of common stock from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws. The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, and other considerations. The share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of common stock.
Q4 2022 Financial Results
Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased 15% to $8.8 million, compared to $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, with revenue from Managed Services decreasing by 15% to $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and revenue from SaaS Services decreasing by 17% to $370,619 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
Managed Services bookings declined $2.8 million to $7.9 million during the quarter, as we saw the contracting process slow down. December 2022 bookings were amongst the best months of the fiscal year and IZEA ended the quarter with solid pipeline creation of new opportunities that ought to benefit future periods.
Revenue from SaaS Services decreased by $78,506, or 17%, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Average licensee counts on all platforms declined in the fourth quarter of 2022 over the prior year. License fee revenue was 27% lower than the prior-year quarter, while Marketplace Spend fees increased 32% to $83,566 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $63,111 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross billings (a key metric, as defined below) for SaaS Services decreased to $1.0 million, or 14.6% lower, in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to lower licensee counts and lower average fees. Cost of revenue increased to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, or 65% of revenue, compared to $4.8 million, or 46%, in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher cost deliveries on one large customer contract. The percentage cost of revenue on other customer deliveries was in range with recent historical averages.
Costs and expenses other than the cost of revenue totaled $4.5M for the fourth quarter of 2022, $1.0 million or 18.6% below the prior-year quarter. Sales and marketing costs were $2.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, 1.8% higher than the prior-year quarter, due to additional headcount and related payroll costs that were partially offset by reduced selling commissions, which generally correspond to lower bookings and other spending reductions in the current quarter. General and administrative costs totaled $1.8 million during the quarter, $1.3 million or 42% below the prior-year quarter, due primarily to higher capitalized software costs in the current period.
Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $917,133, or $(0.01) per share, as compared to a net income of $311,513, or $0.01 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021, based on 62.4 million and 62.0 million average shares outstanding, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below, a non-GAAP measure management uses as a proxy for operating cash flow) totaled $(0.3) million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $0.5 million in the comparative period, decreasing $0.8 million due primarily to lower net income and higher depreciation expense in the latter period. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, was a loss of 3.4% compared to income of 5.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
As of December 31, 2022, our cash and investments totaled $70.0 million. The company has no long-term debt.
Conference Call
IZEA will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. EDT. IZEA's Chairman and CEO Ted Murphy, CFO Peter Biere, and COO Ryan Schram will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A call replay will be available after 8:00 p.m. EDT on the same day through Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13736812
About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.
Use of Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We define gross billings, a key metric, as the total dollar value of the amounts earned from our customers for the services we performed or the amounts billed to our customers for their self-service purchase of goods and services on our platforms. Gross billings for Marketplace Spend are the amounts of our reported revenue plus the cost of payments we made to third-party creators providing the content or sponsorship services, which are netted against revenue for generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) reporting purposes. Gross billings for all other revenue types equals the revenue reported in our consolidated statements of operations.
Managed Services bookings measure all sales orders received during a period less cancellations received or refunds given during the same period. Sales order contracts vary in complexity with each customer and range from custom content delivery to integrated marketing services; our contracts generally run from several months for smaller contracts to twelve months for larger contracts. We recognize revenue from our Managed Services contracts based on a percentage of completion basis as we deliver the content or services over time, which can vary greatly from a few weeks to a year. For this reason, Managed Services bookings, while an overall indicator of the health of our business, may not be used to predict quarterly revenues and could be subject to future adjustments.
Managed Services bookings is a useful metric as it reflects the amount of orders received in one period, even though revenue may be reflected over time. Management uses the Managed Services bookings metric to plan its operating staff, identify key customer group trends, enlighten go-to-market activities, and inform its product development efforts. "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission rules. EBITDA is commonly defined as "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization." IZEA defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as earnings or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation, gain or loss on asset disposals or impairment, and certain other unusual or non-cash income and expense items such as gains or losses on settlement of liabilities and exchanges, and changes in the fair value of derivatives, if applicable.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors as it primarily excludes non-cash transactions, and it provides consistency to facilitate period-to-period comparisons.
All companies do not calculate gross billings, bookings, and Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. These metrics and financial measures, as presented by IZEA, may not be comparable to those presented by other companies. Moreover, these metrics and financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. You should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is presented in the financial tables included in this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements”' intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning product development and platform launches, future financial performance and operating results, including regarding recognition of bookings as revenues, the share repurchase authorization and any use of such authorization, growth, or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to maintain disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
24,600,960
$
75,433,295
Accounts receivable, net
5,664,727
7,599,103
Prepaid expenses
3,927,453
2,257,382
Short term investments
16,106,758
—
Other current assets
66,441
100,522
Total current assets
50,366,339
85,390,302
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
156,774
155,185
Goodwill
4,016,722
4,016,722
Intangible assets, net of accumulated depreciation
64,953
213,263
Software development costs, net of accumulated amortization
1,774,033
1,019,600
Long term investments
29,296,069
—
Total assets
$
85,674,890
$
90,795,072
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
1,968,322
2,086,892
Accrued expenses
2,130,702
2,502,882
Contract liabilities
11,247,746
11,338,095
Total current liabilities
15,346,770
15,927,869
Finance obligation, less current portion
62,173
10,420
Notes payable, less current portion
—
31,648
Total liabilities
15,408,943
15,969,937
Commitments and Contingencies
—
—
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock; $.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock; $.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 62,413,929 and 62,044,883, respectively, issued, and outstanding
6,241
6,205
Additional paid-in capital
149,143,567
148,452,498
Accumulated deficit
(78,103,066
)
(73,633,568
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(780,795
)
—
Total stockholders’ equity
70,265,947
74,825,135
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
85,674,890
$
90,795,072
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
8,802,255
$
10,343,386
$
41,095,937
$
30,022,377
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
5,748,623
4,772,832
24,737,699
14,461,702
Sales and marketing
2,211,654
2,172,910
9,523,894
8,795,038
General and administrative
1,826,942
3,168,736
11,637,044
11,034,246
Depreciation and amortization
423,305
139,212
828,161
1,089,118
Total costs and expenses
10,210,524
10,253,690
46,726,798
35,380,104
Loss from operations
(1,408,269
)
89,696
(5,630,861
)
(5,357,727
)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
1,795
(1,230
)
(799
)
(25,320
)
Other income (expense), net
489,341
223,047
1,162,162
2,242,426
Total other income (expense), net
491,136
221,817
1,161,363
2,217,106
Total other income (expense), net
$
(917,133
)
$
311,513
$
(4,469,498
)
$
(3,140,621
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted
62,413,929
61,988,881
62,199,379
60,407,921
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.01
)
$
0.01
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.05
)
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Revenue Details
Revenue details by type:
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Managed Services Revenue
$
8,431,636
95.8
%
$
9,894,261
95.7
%
$
(1,462,625
)
(14.8
)%
Marketplace Spend Fees
83,566
0.9
%
63,111
0.6
%
20,455
32.4
%
License Fees
270,480
3.1
%
372,140
3.6
%
(101,660
)
(27.3
)%
Other Fees
16,573
0.2
%
13,874
0.1
%
2,699
19.5
%
SaaS Services Revenue
370,619
4.2
%
449,125
4.3
%
(78,506
)
(17.5
)%
Total Revenue
$
8,802,255
100.0
%
$
10,343,386
100.0
%
$
(1,541,131
)
(14.9
)%
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Managed Services Revenue
$
39,456,986
96.0
%
$
28,203,556
93.9
%
$
11,253,430
39.9
%
Marketplace Spend Fees
205,809
0.5
%
319,419
1.1
%
(113,610
)
(35.6
)%
License Fees
1,301,198
3.2
%
1,454,874
4.8
%
(153,676
)
(10.6
)%
Other Fees
131,944
0.3
%
44,528
0.1
%
87,416
196.3
%
SaaS Services Revenue
1,638,951
4.0
%
1,818,821
6.1
%
(179,870
)
(9.9
)%
Total Revenue
$
41,095,937
100.0
%
$
30,022,377
100.0
%
$
11,073,560
36.9
%
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Gross Billings
Gross billings by revenue type:
Three Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Managed Services Gross Billings
$
8,431,636
89.0
%
$
9,894,261
89.0
%
$
(1,462,625
)
(14.8
)%
Marketplace Spend Fees
754,185
8.0
%
833,184
7.5
%
(78,999
)
(9.5
)%
License Fees
270,480
2.9
%
372,140
3.3
%
(101,660
)
(27.3
)%
Other Fees
16,573
0.2
%
13,874
0.1
%
2,699
19.5
%
SaaS Services Gross Billings
1,041,238
11.0
%
1,219,198
11.0
%
(177,960
)
(14.6
)%
Total Gross Billings
$
9,472,874
100.0
%
$
11,113,459
100.0
%
$
(1,640,585
)
(14.8
)%
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Managed Services Gross Billings
$
39,456,986
89.7
%
$
28,203,556
83.8
%
$
11,253,430
39.9
%
Marketplace Spend Fees
3,109,719
7.1
%
3,970,308
11.8
%
(860,589
)
(21.7
)%
License Fees
1,301,198
3.0
%
1,454,874
4.3
%
(153,676
)
(10.6
)%
Other Fees
131,944
0.3
%
44,528
0.1
%
87,416
196.3
%
SaaS Services Gross Billings
4,542,861
10.3
%
5,469,710
16.2
%
(926,849
)
(16.9
)%
Total Gross Billings
$
43,999,847
100.0
%
$
33,673,266
100.0
%
$
10,326,581
30.7
%
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net loss
$
(917,133
)
$
311,513
$
(4,469,498
)
$
(3,140,621
)
Gain on the forgiveness of debt
—
—
—
(1,927,220
)
Gain on the sale of digital assets
—
(189,307
)
—
(189,307
)
Write down of digital assets
6,502
3,412
148,310
3,412
Non-cash stock-based compensation
182,759
245,520
610,772
878,739
Non-cash stock issued for payment of services
31,258
37,545
125,000
147,329
Interest expense
(1,795
)
1,230
799
25,320
Depreciation and amortization
423,305
139,212
828,161
1,089,118
Other non-cash items
(26,229
)
(500
)
(7,674
)
(22,022
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(301,333
)
$
548,625
$
(2,764,130
)
$
(3,135,252
)
Revenue
$
8,802,255
$
10,343,386
$
41,095,937
$
30,022,377
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Revenue
(3.4
)%
5.3
%
(6.7
)%
(10.4
)%