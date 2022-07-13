U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

IZEA Teams With Vennly to Power Sponsored Audio Across Creator Economy

IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
Solution Partner Allows Marketers to Work With Podcast, Audio Influencers Seamlessly

Orlando, Florida, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced it is partnering with Vennly, a leading audio software company that enables the distribution of branded audio content directly to existing channels of marketing and communications, like social media, newsletters, SMS, and web properties. Central to the relationship, Vennly will introduce brands to IZEA’s network of influencers in the audio media marketplace, and Vennly will join the fast-growing IZEA Solution Partner Program.

The audio and podcasting industry is growing quickly, accelerated by the pandemic, and it projects to be a $95 billion industry by 2028, according to Grand View Research. This represents an opportunity for influencers and marketers alike to create value for their respective brands.

“Brands are eager to engage with creators in audio because the format offers exceptional authenticity and trust,” said Brian Landau, CEO of Vennly. "In partnering with IZEA, we are not only able to better connect marketers with the right types of creators for their brand, but we enable that testimonial and branded audio content to be published directly to where their audiences already are, which maximizes reach and engagement."

“Partnering with Vennly allows IZEA to differentiate its offering to our new and existing clients,” said Ross Yellowlees, IZEA General Manager, Emerging Markets. “As audio continues to grow at an exponential rate, this partnership further diversifies how IZEA can bring our clients' vision to life through a variety of innovative means. We also look forward to offering IZEA’s industry leading network of creators to Vennly’s clientele to take advantage of the intertwining worlds of audio and influencers.”

To work with IZEA as a brand or influencer, visit izea.com. Follow IZEA on Twitter at twitter.com/izea.

About Vennly

Vennly is an audio technology company that enables businesses to seamlessly distribute and measure audio and podcast content directly on social media, web properties, email newsletters, and SMS. Vennly enables brands to custom brand their audio players and to easily share their audio content to their preferred channels. Vennly provides brand partners with robust listener and intelligence insights on all published pieces of content. Vennly is headquartered in New York, to learn more about Vennly, please visit www.vennly.co.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachment

CONTACT: Toni-Ann Burke IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: pr@izea.com


