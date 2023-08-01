J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) reported $425.77 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $1.92 for the same period compares to $0.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $441.86 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.51, the EPS surprise was +27.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how J&J Snack Foods performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Total Food Service : $254.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $279.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

Revenues- Total Frozen Beverages : $109.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.

Revenues- Total Retail Supermarket: $61.15 million compared to the $60.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

