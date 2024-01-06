Gerald Creadon, EVP, Operations of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL), has sold 4,000 shares of the company on January 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $127.94 per share, resulting in a total value of $511,760.

Jabil Inc is a provider of manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and after-market services to companies in the aerospace, automotive, computing, consumer, defense, industrial, instrumentation, medical, networking, peripherals, storage, and telecommunications industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 44 insider sells for Jabil Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Jabil Inc were trading at $127.94, giving the company a market capitalization of $16,308.635 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 21.63, which is lower than the industry median of 22.97 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $127.94 and a GuruFocus Value of $78.06, Jabil Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.64, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Jabil Inc EVP, Operations Gerald Creadon Sells 4,000 Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Jabil Inc.

Jabil Inc EVP, Operations Gerald Creadon Sells 4,000 Shares

The GF Value image above indicates the current valuation status of Jabil Inc's stock in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

