Jack In The Box Inc Director & CEO Darin Harris Sells Company Shares

On December 19, 2023, Darin Harris, Director & CEO of Jack In The Box Inc, executed a sale of 1,898 shares of the company. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $83.08 per share, resulting in a total value of $157,627.84.

Jack In The Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants. The company's restaurants offer a variety of items, including hamburgers, tacos, specialty sandwiches, drinks, real ice cream shakes, salads, and side items.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,522 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Darin Harris is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 36 insider sells for Jack In The Box Inc.

On the valuation front, Jack In The Box Inc's shares were trading at $83.08 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.633 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.13, which is below both the industry median of 22.54 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that it is significantly undervalued. With a share price of $83.08 and a GF Value of $121.68, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.68.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. The recent sale by the insider at Jack In The Box Inc may prompt stakeholders to scrutinize the transaction within the context of the company's current valuation and recent stock performance.

