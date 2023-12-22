Jack In The Box Inc Director & CEO Darin Harris Sells 3,823 Shares

Darin Harris, Director & CEO of Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), sold 3,823 shares of the company on December 21, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,311 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Jack In The Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants. The company's segments include Jack in the Box and Qdoba Restaurant Operations. It is known for its diverse menu, including burgers, tacos, and a variety of breakfast items.

The insider transaction history for Jack In The Box Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 32 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Jack In The Box Inc were trading at $81.56, giving the company a market cap of $1.626 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 13.08, below both the industry median of 22.975 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.67, with a GF Value of $121.64, indicating that Jack In The Box Inc was significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

