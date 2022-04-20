U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

Jaguar Health to Present at the NobleCon18 Investor Conference on April 21, 2022

  • JAGX

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president, founder, and CEO, will present at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM Eastern. There is also the opportunity to meet Jaguar management at the company's breakout session scheduled for 10:00 AM Eastern the same day.

Investors can register for NobleCon18 at no cost by clicking here.

A video webcast of the Jaguar presentation will be available the following day on Noble Capital Markets' Conference website, www.nobleconference.com, and on www.channelchek.com, Noble's investor portal. The webcast will be archived on the NobleCon and Channelchek websites for 90 days following the event.

About Jaguar Health, Jaguar Animal Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, & Napo Therapeutics

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that company management will present at NobleCon18. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:
Peter Hodge
Jaguar Health, Inc.
phodge@jaguar.health
Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698057/Jaguar-Health-to-Present-at-the-NobleCon18-Investor-Conference-on-April-21-2022

