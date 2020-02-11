Jam lets you safely share streaming app passwords

Can't afford Netflix and HBO and Spotify and Disney+...? Now there's an app specially built for giving pals your passwords while claiming to keep your credentials safe. It's called Jam, and the questionably legal service launched in private beta this morning. Founder John Backus tells TechCrunch in his first interview about Jam that it will let users save login details with local encryption, add friends you can then authorize to access your password for a chosen service, and broadcast to friends which of your subscriptions have room for people to piggyback on.

Jam is just starting to add users off its rapidly growing waitlist that you can join here, but when users get access, it's designed to stay free to use. In the future, Jam could build a business by helping friends split the costs of subscriptions. There's clearly demand. Over 80% of 13-24 year olds have given out or used someone else’s online TV password, according a study by Hub of over 2000 US consumers.

"The need for Jam was obvious. I don't want to find out my ex-girlfriend's roommate has been using my account again. Everyone shares passwords, but for consumers there isn't a secure way to do that. Why?" Backus asks. "In the enterprise world, team password managers reflect the reality that multiple people need to access the same account, regularly. Consumers don't have the same kind of system, and that's bad for security and coordination."

Thankfully, Backus isn't some amateur when it comes to security. The Stanford computer science dropout and Thiel Fellow founded identity verification startup Cognito and decentralized credit scoring app Bloom. "Working in crypto at Bloom and with sensitive data at Cognito, I have a lot of experience building secure products with cryptography at the core.

He also tells me since everything saved in Jam is locally encrypted, even he can't see it and nothing would be exposed if the company was hacked. It uses similar protocols to 1Password, "Plaintext login information is never sent to our server, nor is your master password" and "we use pretty straightforward public key cryptography." Remember, your friend could always try to hijack and lock you out, though. And while those protocols may be hardened, TechCrunch can't verify they're perfectly implemented and fully secure within Jam.

Whether facilitating password sharing is legal, and whether Netflix and its peers will send an army of lawyers to destroy Jam, remain open questions. We've reached out to several streaming companies for comment. When asked on Twitter about Jam helping users run afoul of their terms of service, Backus claims that "plenty of websites give you permission to share your account with others (with vary degrees of constraints) but users often don't know these rules."

