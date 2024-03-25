James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. In light of that, from a first glance at James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for James Fisher and Sons, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = UK£21m ÷ (UK£636m - UK£223m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, James Fisher and Sons has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Infrastructure industry average of 9.5%.

In the above chart we have measured James Fisher and Sons' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering James Fisher and Sons for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at James Fisher and Sons. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 12% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect James Fisher and Sons to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On James Fisher and Sons' ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. This could explain why the stock has sunk a total of 86% in the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.