James River Announces Dates for Its 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

James River Group Holdings, Ltd.
·1 min read
James River Group Holdings, Ltd.
James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced it will release its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its results with analysts and investors on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Investors may access the conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 3174764, or via the internet by visiting www.jrvrgroup.com and clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. A webcast replay of the call will be available by visiting the company website.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrvrgroup.com.

For more information contact:

Brett Shirreffs
SVP, Finance, Investments and Investor Relations
(919) 980-0524
InvestorRelations@jrgh.net