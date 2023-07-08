Jane Elfers Bought 13% More Shares In Children's Place

Those following along with The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Jane Elfers, CEO, President & Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.0m on stock at an average price of US$23.70. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 13%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Children's Place

In fact, the recent purchase by Jane Elfers was the biggest purchase of Children's Place shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$26.45. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Children's Place insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 4.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Children's Place Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Children's Place shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Children's Place.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

