Jazz’s Corporate Customers Can Now Avail Specialized Insurance by MicroEnsure

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroEnsure (part of Micro Insurance Company), a global provider of digital insurance products, and Jazz Business, one of the largest B2B solutions provider in the nation, have entered into an industry-first strategic partnership, to provide tailored insurance products at specialized rates to Jazz’s corporate customers.



Under the partnership, customized insurance packages will be offered to Jazz’s corporate clientele and delivered through completely digital processes. Businesses can sign their employees up for these insurance plans, mitigating the financial risk of unforeseen hospitalization due to accident or sickness. With affordability being the utmost priority, the partnership is particularly beneficial to industries with a majority of blue-collar workers.

“The year 2020 was riddled with uncertainty, and it redefined the need for insurance protection products,” said Ali Naseer, Chief Business Officer at Jazz. As the only telecom offering insurance products for its corporate customers, we’re proud to partner up with MicroEnsure – a company that echoes our sentiments on the importance of digital-based processes. We look forward to a collaborative partnership that will benefit those who need it the most.”

Appreciating the partnership as a major step towards the goal of reaching out to tens of millions of uninsured and under-insured Pakistanis, Rehan Butt, MicroEnsure Pakistan CEO remarked:

“Jazz with its massive outreach is in a strong position to change the insurance fabric in Pakistan and we are excited that we have been provided with a great opportunity through this partnership to take insurance products to scores of Jazz Business customers, majority of whom are yet to experience their first-ever insurance product. MicroEnsure and its Group the Micro Insurance Company aim at providing a real digital experience to our customers characterised with a simple sign-up process and an equally simple and no quibble claim process.”

Story continues

About MicroEnsure:

MicroEnsure is a part of the Micro Insurance Company Group which aims to provide insurance products and services to billions of un and under-served individuals and businesses across Asia, Africa and then Americas. The Group is the first global end-to-end digital micro-insurance provider that combines reinsurance capacity, in-country insurance licenses, world-class distribution and market-leading AI functionality to address this large market globally by providing an insurance platform that is capable of assuming various types of micro transactional insurance risks. For more details, please contact Rehan Butt at rehan.butt@microensure.com or visit www.microinsurance.com

About Jazz:

Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and a leading digital service provider with over 67 million subscribers including 25 million 4G users. By providing the most extensive portfolio of digital value-added services, Jazz continues to be the country's undisputed telecom leader.

About Jazz Business:

With 360-degree ICT Solutions covering Mobility, M2M, and Cloud services, Jazz Business is a 'One Window' Solutions provider to fully customizable B2B services. It is currently serving over 25,000 companies with smart communications and connectivity solutions to operate more efficiently and collaborate more effectively.



