Jefferies Trading Surge Bodes Well for Wall Street Heavy-Hitters

(Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s revenue jump — due to strong capital markets and rebounding investment banking — bodes well for bigger banks due to report in weeks to come.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The benchmark KBW Bank Index rose as much as 0.7% in Thursday trading, touching the highest since March 8, 2023, when the industry was in turmoil.

Jefferies, with a market value of just $9.4 billion, isn’t part of the index. But its results have long been viewed as an early indicator for other Wall Street banks. Its fiscal quarter ended a month ahead of the calendar quarter.

Although the trading and investment banking revenue that Jefferies touted doesn’t align perfectly with the other banks, executives from rivals including Bank of America have recently said capital markets revenue was trending higher. All of it suggests “healthy trading with fee gains from a weak year-ago,” says Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Alison Williams.

In mid-day trading, Jefferies shares were retreating from the highest close since 2008, which they hit on Wednesday, before the earnings were released.

“With the stock near all time highs, investors may have wanted even more,” BI analyst Neil Sipes says.

The KBW Bank Index has yet to fully recover from the epic run on Silicon Valley Bank and the series of lender collapses which hurt the sector last year. The gage is about 4% below where it was in early March of 2023; the S&P 500 has soared 33% during the same period.

Bank earnings season kicks off on Friday, April 12, with JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. due to report ahead of the bell. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley come the following week. On March 6, BofA had said its investment-banking unit was on track to report first-quarter revenue growth of as much as 15% from a year earlier.

Story continues

The long-dormant IPO market is experiencing a watershed moment, as tech companies Reddit Inc. and Astera Labs Inc. went public amid a rush of investor demand that sent their stock prices soaring.

Capital markets activity is among elements investors are likely to focus on during earnings season, according to RBC analyst Gerard Cassidy. He also highlights modest loan growth, deposits shifts and credit trends, particularly for commercial real estate and office properties.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.