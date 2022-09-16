Jerash Holdings Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced the results of its annual meeting of stockholders, held on September 15, 2022.

Items submitted for stockholder approval were approved and adopted, including:

Election of five nominated directors, Sam Choi, Kitty Yang, Ibrahim Saif, Bill Korn and Mak Chi Yan. All directors will serve one-year terms through the Company's 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.

Ratification of Friedman LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs over 5,500 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

