Jim Cramer Stock Portfolio: 12 Recent Additions

Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on CNBC, is one of the most well-known finance personalities on television. He has gained an ardent fan following over the past few decades through his stock recommendations to viewers. Recently, the journalist investor has been outlining his thoughts on recession fears, the rise of artificial intelligence, and the policies of the US government on mergers and acquisitions. Cramer is a former hedge fund manager who returned more than 20% to investors annually for more than ten years.

On December 13, Cramer lauded the decision of the central bank to keep interest rates steady for the next few months, describing it as a win for the bulls at the stock market. Cramer was of the view that the Fed had already achieved a soft landing for the US economy, predicting that many sectors would soar as the pace of growth picked up once again. Cramer stressed that even though interest rates might start coming down, investors could still make money from cyclical sectors with the right strategy.

“Sure, the easy money has been made in a couple of sectors — mostly tech — but now it’s time for a bunch of other sectors to shine, the economically sensitive ones that were supposed to be crushed by an inevitable recession. These stocks aren’t liked. May I suggest you cotton to them because the plane has landed, our seatbelts are unbuckled, we’re going down the gangway, calling an Uber and getting the heck out of the airport.”

Cramer has also recently criticized the Federal Trade Commission for hurting stock portfolios by limiting merger and acquisition activity. On December 18, he described Lina Khan, the chief of the FTC, as a one-woman wrecking crew for stock portfolios. Cramer warned that by not letting smaller firms merge with big ones, the bigger firm would end up being hurt and the smaller one might go bankrupt. Cramer noted that merger and acquisition activity at the stock market actually created healthier competition overall.

“Lina Khan wants to stop corporate consolidation, yet she’s created a situation where only the largest, wealthiest companies can afford all the litigation that now comes with making acquisitions.”

Some of the recent additions to the Jim Cramer stock portfolio include Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF). Cramer has been especially bullish on firms like Alphabet because of the AI growth catalysts on offer. He recently said, “Generative artificial intelligence can pretty much do whatever it wants, anything we want it to, and if we don’t ask it, another enterprise will and that competitor will get the answer faster and better than we can arrive at it, which is why everybody is ordering all this stuff”.

Our Methodology

The stocks on which Jim Cramer has recently been bullish on were selected for the list. The hedge fund sentiment around each stock was calculated using the data of around 900 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey in the third quarter of 2023. Hedge funds’ top 10 consensus stock picks outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). That’s why we pay very close attention to this often-ignored indicator.

Jim Cramer Stock Portfolio: 12 Recent Additions

12. Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 14

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. Jim Cramer was bullish on Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) during the Lightning Round of his show on December 11, saying, “Why doesn’t anyone talk about this stock? It’s got a terrific aerospace business. I really like it. I’ve got to tell you, it’s dirt cheap when it comes to what it can earn, not what it’s earning right now”.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based investment firm GAMCO Investors is a leading shareholder in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN)) with 2.4 million shares worth more than $48 million.

Just like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF), Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) is one of the stocks that is a recent addition to the stock portfolio of Jim Cramer.

11. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 19

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) markets tools and storage for industrial users. Jim Cramer has been bullish on Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in recent weeks, recommending the stock to members of his prestigious investing club on CNBC.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Connecticut-based investment firm Kensico Capital is a leading shareholder in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) with 658,200 shares worth more than $55 million.

In its Q1 2023 investor letter, Appleseed Fund, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“During the most recent quarter, Appleseed Fund added three new equity holdings: Medtronic (MDT), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK), and Synovus Financial (SNV). Stanley Black & Decker is the world’s largest tool manufacturer. It produces power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners, and other industrial equipment. 2022 was quite a forgettable year for the Company with its stock price falling by roughly 60%. Due to supply chain issues, bloated inventories, inflationary pressures, and weaker demand, the Company badly missed its original 2022 guidance. With recessionary fears, waning earnings momentum, a more elevated leverage profile, and reliance on the U.S. construction market, it is of no surprise how poorly the stock price behaved last year. In our view, the sell-off has been excessive with the stock price trading near March 2020 pandemic lows and at levels otherwise not seen since early 2014. We view the stock at washed-out levels with a favorable profile going forward.”

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 19

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. Jim Cramer has been bullish on InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), recently saying, “I’ve know these guys for a long time. They are a premier digital wireless company, and I think it’s still inexpensive. I can’t believe that it’s still at these low prices”.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, 19 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $188 million in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), compared to 24 in the preceding quarter worth $224 million.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, First Pacific Advisors, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) is a research and development organization that develops and acquires wireless and video patents across key technologies. The company has a history of strong financial performance, opportunistically buys back shares, and pays a modest dividend. Shares jumped earlier this year when InterDigital announced licensing renewals with Samsung, LG, and Panasonic and then reported strong fourth quarter 2022 results.”

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 21

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. During the lightning round of his show on December 11, Cramer was bullish on AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV), saying, “AeroVironment I thought had a very good quarter, I think it was profit-taking. I think that their drone business is terrific, and Mr. Nawabi is just doing a terrific job. So I would be a buyer of the stock”.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, 21 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $192 million in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV), compared to 16 in the previous quarter worth $189 million.

8. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 28

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. Jim Cramer gave Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) stock a Buy recommendation during the Lightning Round of his show in mid-December, saying the stock was a keeper.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, 28 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $438 million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU), compared to 24 in the preceding quarter worth $376 million.

7. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 31

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States. Jim Cramer has been bullish on the stock in recent days. He said he liked the stock in response to a viewer question about his thoughts on the firm during the Lightning Round of his show in early December.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, 31 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $1 billion in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), compared to 39 in the previous quarter worth $987 million.

6. Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 40

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) is a building products firm based in Ireland. During the Lightning Round of his show on December 1, Jim Cramer was bullish on Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), saying, “I like Trane so much...I still like it, even up here”.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, 40 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $2.1 billion in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), compared to 35 in the previous quarter worth $2 billion.

Along with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF), Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) is one of the stocks that is a recent addition to the stock portfolio of Jim Cramer.

