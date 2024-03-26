Joe Biden's New Gig Economy Legislation Is Impacting Uber And Lift, Which Are Pushing Back On The Ruling

The Biden administration issued a rule in January aimed at regulating the gig economy and independent contractors, but industry giants like Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. are strongly opposed to the rule and have filed a lawsuit against it.

The rule seeks to establish a fair playing field for businesses while safeguarding workers’ rights to fair pay and benefits. It aims to acknowledge the crucial role independent contractors play in the economy by enabling them to flourish within a regulated framework.

The rule's main goal is to "create a level playing field for businesses, protect workers from being denied the right to fair pay and affirm the vital role true independent contractors play in our economy by allowing them to thrive," acting labor secretary Julie Su said.

The rule overturned legislation approved under the Trump administration that favored employers and facilitated the classification of workers as independent contractors.

Uber, Lyft, DoorDash Inc. and smaller enterprises employing trucking and janitorial contractors anticipate increased operational costs as a result of the change. The companies could significantly downsize their workforces, posing challenges to the gig economy’s sustainability.

The Coalition for Workforce Innovation, backed by Uber and Lyft, has taken a lead role in challenging the rule through legal means. The companies argue that many independent contractors prefer the flexibility afforded by their current status and do not wish to be treated as traditional employees.

The focus of the recent legal challenges is on the perceived adverse impacts the rule may have on both businesses and workers. Concerns have been raised about potential wage cuts, reductions in benefits and the possibility of layoffs if workers are reclassified against the wishes of these companies.

Amid this turmoil, startups like Los Angeles-based Muvr are on a mission to empower gig workers by providing them with control, respect and fair compensation.

Through innovative platforms like Muvr, independent contractors have the opportunity to earn substantial incomes, with the startup highlighting success stories of contractors earning six figures through services such as furniture delivery.

Muvr is raising capital via its equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder.

This initiative underscores a growing movement to reshape the gig economy, ensuring that workers’ rights are upheld while fostering a sustainable environment for both businesses and independent contractors.

