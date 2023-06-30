John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JMSB) top owners are retail investors with 47% stake, while 36% is held by institutions

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in John Marshall Bancorp indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 48% ownership

15% of John Marshall Bancorp is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 47% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 36% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of John Marshall Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About John Marshall Bancorp?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in John Marshall Bancorp. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at John Marshall Bancorp's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in John Marshall Bancorp. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. with 10% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.4% and 4.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of John Marshall Bancorp

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.. Insiders have a US$43m stake in this US$284m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 47% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over John Marshall Bancorp. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

Many find it useful to take an in depth look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

