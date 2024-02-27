Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) most popular amongst retail investors who own 47% of the shares, institutions hold 27%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Johns Lyng Group indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

50% of the business is held by the top 22 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Johns Lyng Group is 27%

A look at the shareholders of Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 47% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 27% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Johns Lyng Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Johns Lyng Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Johns Lyng Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Johns Lyng Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Johns Lyng Group is not owned by hedge funds. Jlrx Investments Pty Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.3% and 4.2% of the stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 22 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Johns Lyng Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Johns Lyng Group Limited. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own AU$152m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 47% stake in Johns Lyng Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 18%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Johns Lyng Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Johns Lyng Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

