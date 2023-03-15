U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,891.00
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,841.00
    -31.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,271.25
    +23.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.10
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.17
    +0.56 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.90
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    +0.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0585
    -0.0149 (-1.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    -0.1460 (-4.01%)
     

  • Vix

    26.14
    +2.41 (+10.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2068
    -0.0088 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8900
    -1.3450 (-1.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,349.12
    -429.56 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.52
    -11.72 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

JOYY Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

JOYY Inc.
·43 min read

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company,” formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights1

  • Net revenues were US$604.9 million, compared to US$663.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

  • Net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY2 was US$377.5 million, compared to net income of US$73.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to an impairment loss from an equity method investment recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY3 was US$50.0 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of US$98.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Net revenues were US$2,411.5 million, compared to US$2,619.1 million in 2021.

  • Net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$128.9 million, compared to net loss of US$115.9 million in 2021, primarily as a result of improved gross margin, disciplined marketing spending and enhanced operating efficiency at the group level.

  • Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$199.3 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of US$108.9 million in 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

  • Average mobile MAUs of Bigo Live increased by 14.3% to 36.8 million from 32.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

  • Average mobile MAUs of Likee decreased by 32.4% to 45.3 million from 67.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.

  • Average mobile MAUs of Hago decreased by 29.5% to 6.7 million from 9.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement.

  • Global average mobile MAUs4 decreased by 4.3% to 267.9 million from 280.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in average mobile MAUs of Likee and Hago.

  • Total number of paying users of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)5 increased by 2.6% to 1.55 million from 1.51 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

  • Average revenue per paying user of BIGO (including Bigo Live, Likee and imo)6 decreased to US$251.3 from US$320.2 in the corresponding period of 2021.

Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY, commented, “2022 marked a year of uncertainty for global companies, as we continued to navigate a complex macro environment. Despite these short-term challenges, we have taken actions to remain focused on the cultivation of our user community, improve content quality, deepen user engagement on our products, and prioritize sustainable, high-quality growth. By concentrating on the factors that we can control, and backed by our strong execution capabilities, our efforts yielded meaningful results. Specifically, we continued our path to sustainable profitability at the group level for the second consecutive year. Bigo Live's MAUs grew by 14.3% year over year in the quarter, continuing the trajectory of accelerating growth. We also remained committed to returning value to shareholders in 2022, as we paid cash dividends in an aggregate amount of US$145.9 million in accordance with our quarterly dividend policy and repurchased a total of US$138.1 million of shares under the authorized share repurchase program.”

“Looking ahead, although we still expect to face certain near-term macro uncertainties, we are confident that long-term opportunities in global markets remain enormous. We will remain adaptive to the macro environment, and in the meantime, we will prioritize resources allocation to businesses that align with our long-term strategies and are expected to shape our core capabilities. With our proven resilient business model and strong cash position, we believe we will be better positioned to capture long-term growth opportunities and generate sustainable shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NET REVENUES

Net revenues were US$604.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to US$663.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Live streaming revenues were US$527.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to US$620.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in the average revenue per paying user of BIGO, as global macroeconomic uncertainties and the appreciation of U.S. dollars against certain other local currencies negatively affected users’ paying activities.

Other revenues increased by 80.9% to US$77.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from US$42.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 10.8% to US$392.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from US$440.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Revenue-sharing fees and content costs were US$247.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to US$297.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Gross profit was US$212.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to US$223.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Gross margin improved to 35.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 33.7% in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to optimization of revenue sharing cost and other operational costs.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating expenses were US$231.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to US$168.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses decreased to US$100.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from US$112.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the Company’s reduced spending on user acquisition via advertisement for Likee and Hago. Research and development expenses increased to US$73.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from US$29.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to increased personnel-related expenses of BIGO and the recent consolidation of an investee.

Operating loss was US$14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to operating income of US$60.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Operating loss margin was 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to operating income margin of 9.1% in the corresponding period of 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income7 was US$27.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to US$83.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income margin8 was 4.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 12.6% in the corresponding period of 2021.

NET INCOME

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY was US$377.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of US$73.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to an impairment loss of US$417.2 million from an equity method investment recognized in share of loss in equity method investments during the quarter.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY was US$50.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to US$98.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income margin9 was 8.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP net income margin of 14.8% in the corresponding period of 2021.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted net loss from continuing operations per ADS10 was US$5.38 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to diluted net income of US$0.85 in the corresponding period of 2021.

Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS11 was US$0.65 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to US$1.15 in the corresponding period of 2021.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of US$4,288.7 million. For the fourth quarter of 2022, net cash from operating activities was US$75.6 million.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had a total of 1,392.7 million common shares outstanding, representing the equivalent of 69.6 million ADSs assuming the conversion of all ordinary shares into ADSs.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues for the full year of 2022 were US$2,411.5 million, compared to US$2,619.1 million in 2021.

Operating income was US$50.7 million for the full year of 2022, compared to operating loss of US$106.7 million in 2021. Operating income margin was 2.1 % in 2022, compared to operating loss margin of 4.1% in 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income for the full year of 2022 increased by 127.3% to US$164.0 million from US$72.1 million in 2021. Non-GAAP operating income margin was 6.8 % in 2022, compared to 2.8% in 2021.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY for the full year of 2022 was US$128.9 million, compared to net loss of US$115.9 million in 2021. Net income margin for the full year of 2022 was 5.3%, compared to net loss margin of 4.4% in 2021.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY for the full year of 2022 increased by 83.0% to US$199.3 million from US$108.9 million in 2021. Non-GAAP net income margin for the full year of 2022 was 8.3%, compared to 4.2% in 2021.

Diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS for the full year of 2022 was US$1.59, compared to diluted net loss of US$1.60 in 2021. Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS was US$2.54 in 2022, compared to US$1.32 in the corresponding period of 2021.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects net revenues to be between US$552 million and US$570 million. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to changes, particularly as to the potential impact from increasing macroeconomic uncertainties.

Quarterly Dividend            

The Company’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend policy in 2020, taking the policies adopted on August 11, 2020 and November 16, 2020, respectively, as a whole, for three years commencing in the fourth quarter of 2020. Pursuant to this quarterly dividend policy, the board of directors has accordingly declared a dividend of US$0.51 per ADS, or US$0.0255 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, which is expected to be paid on April 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 13, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be April 12, 2023. Under the policy, the board of directors of the Company reserves the discretion relating to the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distributions in any particular quarter, depending on the Company’s operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Recent Developments

Share Repurchase Program

In November 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors has authorized an additional share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase up to US$1 billion of its shares between November 2021 and November 2022 (the “2021 Share Repurchase Program”). In November 2022, the Company’s board of directors authorized the continued usage of the unutilized quota under the 2021 Share Repurchase Program, which amounted to US$800 million then, for another 12-month period beginning from the end of November 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company had repurchased US$31.8 million of its shares, bringing the cumulative repurchases in the full year of 2022 to approximately US$138.1 million. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had repurchased approximately US$173.8 million of its shares pursuant to the 2021 Share Repurchase Program, as amended.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 (9:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, March 16, 2023). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: #10029496

All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique registrant ID by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10029496-oiro78.html

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.com.

The replay will be accessible through March 23, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

1-855-883-1031

Singapore:
Hong Kong: 

800-101-3223
800-930-639

Conference ID:

#10029496

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global social media company that enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media. On a mission to connect people and enrich their lives through video, JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social interaction and entertainment, and instant messaging product and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as JOYY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY’s goals and strategies; JOYY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online communication social platform market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; JOYY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in global economic and business conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 to JOYY’s business operations and the global economy; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JOYY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net (loss) margin attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY, and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating (loss) margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations is net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(refers to share of income (loss) from equity method investments resulting from non-recurring or non-cash items of the equity method investments), gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY is net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. After the non-GAAP reconciliation, non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interests of JOYY is equal to the non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, (loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income (loss) for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

JOYY Inc.
Jane Xie/Maggie Yan
Email: joyy-ir@joyy.com

ICR, Inc.
Robin Yang
Email: joyy@icrinc.com

On November 16, 2020, the Company entered into definitive agreements with Baidu, Inc. (“Baidu”). Pursuant to the agreements, Baidu would acquire JOYY’s domestic video-based entertainment live streaming business (“YY Live”), which includes YY mobile app, YY.com website and PC YY, among others, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$3.6 billion in cash, subject to certain adjustments. Subsequently, the sale was substantially completed on February 8, 2021, with certain customary matters remaining to be completed in the future, including necessary regulatory approvals from government authorities. As a result, the historical financial results of YY Live are reflected in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations and the Company ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021. On August 22, 2022, the Company announced that it has entered into a share subscription agreement with Shopline Corporation Limited (“Shopline”). As a result of and upon the closing of the proposed financing transaction, the financial results of Shopline have been fully consolidated by the Company since September 6, 2022. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.

For the avoidance of confusion, the continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022, the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022 as presented in this press release primarily consisted of BIGO, excluding YY Live.

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY, is net income (loss) from continuing operations less net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain (loss) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments which refer to those similar non-GAAP reconciling items of the Company, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and non-GAAP adjustments for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. These adjustments amounted to US$427.6 million and US$25.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

Refers to mobile average monthly active users of the social entertainment platforms operated by the Company, including Bigo Live, Likee, imo and Hago. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.

The paying users are calculated by number of paying users during a given period as the cumulative number of registered user accounts that have purchased virtual items or other products and services on platforms including Bigo Live, Likee and imo at least once during the relevant period.

Average revenue per user is calculated by dividing our total revenues from live streaming on platforms including Bigo Live, Likee and imo during a given period by the number of paying users for our live streaming services on these platforms for that period.

7 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin is non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY as a percentage of net revenues.

10 ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income (loss) per ADS is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.

11 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) from continuing operations per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per ADS. Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this press release for details.

JOYY INC.
 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 

 

December
31,
2021

 

December
31,
2022

 

 

US$

 

US$

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

1,837,185

 

1,214,449

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

297,022

 

303,370

Short-term deposits

 

1,604,198

 

2,360,545

Restricted short-term deposits

 

285

 

47,741

Short-term investments

 

946,543

 

362,640

Accounts receivable, net

 

114,372

 

117,927

Amounts due from related parties

 

56,984

 

1,794

Prepayments and other current assets(1)

 

213,733

 

236,183

 

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

5,070,322

 

4,644,649

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

Investments

 

1,022,455

 

660,404

Property and equipment, net

 

365,392

 

343,201

Land use rights, net

 

370,052

 

330,005

Intangible assets, net

 

312,082

 

398,300

Right-of-use assets, net

 

16,565

 

33,196

Goodwill

 

1,958,263

 

2,649,307

Other non-current assets

 

4,881

 

12,591

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-current assets

 

4,049,690

 

4,427,004

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

9,120,012

 

9,071,653

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Short-term loan

 

-

 

37,270

Accounts payable

 

18,011

 

56,000

Deferred revenue

 

60,910

 

86,014

Advances from customers

 

3,426

 

3,532

Income taxes payable

 

65,738

 

78,103

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities(1)

 

2,345,838

 

2,360,002

Amounts due to related parties

 

6,931

 

3,225

Lease liabilities due within one year

 

11,041

 

12,451

Convertible bonds

 

-

 

435,087

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

2,511,895

 

3,071,684

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Convertible bonds

 

924,077

 

401,173

Lease liabilities

 

5,734

 

21,601

Deferred revenue

 

6,422

 

9,765

Deferred tax liabilities

 

36,214

 

64,262

Other non-current liabilities

 

7,372

 

436

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

979,819

 

497,237

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

3,491,714

 

3,568,921


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 

 

December
 31,
2021

 

 

December
31,
2022

 

 

 

US$

 

 

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mezzanine equity

 

65,833

 

 

91,366

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 1,146,336,305 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 1,317,840,464 shares issued and 1,066,177,028 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022, respectively)

 

13

 

 

13

 

Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 326,509,555 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, respectively)

 

3

 

 

3

 

Treasury Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 171,504,159 and 251,663,436 shares held as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, respectively)

 

(526,724

)

 

(655,141

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

3,246,523

 

 

3,277,978

 

Statutory reserves

 

26,804

 

 

32,536

 

Retained earnings

 

2,712,534

 

 

2,685,063

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

69,175

 

 

(162,235

)

 

 

 

 

 

Total JOYY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity

 

5,528,328

 

 

5,178,217

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlling interests

 

34,137

 

 

233,149

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

5,562,465

 

 

5,411,366

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity

 

9,120,012

 

 

9,071,653

 


(1)

JOYY has ceased consolidation of YY Live business since February 8, 2021 and classified and presented all the related assets and liabilities related to YY Live business on a net basis within prepayments and other current assets. The considerations received by the Company so far were recorded as advance payments received within accrued liabilities and other current liabilities.


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December
31,
2021

 

September
 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2022

 

 

December
31,
2021

 

December
31,
2022

 

 

 

US$

 

US$

 

US$

 

 

US$

 

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Live streaming(1)

 

620,868

 

542,757

 

527,423

 

 

2,476,790

 

2,225,518

 

Others

 

42,841

 

43,972

 

77,486

 

 

142,261

 

185,998

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenues

 

663,709

 

586,729

 

604,909

 

 

2,619,051

 

2,411,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues(2)

 

(440,187

)

(366,514

)

(392,579

)

 

(1,781,150

)

(1,559,388

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

223,522

 

220,215

 

212,330

 

 

837,901

 

852,128

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

(29,306

)

(61,207

)

(73,626

)

 

(279,781

)

(261,807

)

Sales and marketing expenses

 

(112,577

)

(96,841

)

(100,812

)

 

(468,407

)

(400,435

)

General and administrative expenses

 

(26,343

)

(44,165

)

(41,886

)

 

(221,731

)

(141,826

)

Goodwill impairment

 

-

 

-

 

(14,830

)

 

-

 

(14,830

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

(168,226

)

(202,213

)

(231,154

)

 

(969,919

)

(818,898

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

4,959

 

-

 

Other income

 

5,277

 

1,825

 

4,653

 

 

20,376

 

17,505

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

60,573

 

19,827

 

(14,171

)

 

(106,683

)

50,735

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expenses

 

(3,265

)

(3,163

)

(3,182

)

 

(14,475

)

(12,770

)

Interest income and investment income

 

21,272

 

24,967

 

32,020

 

 

91,233

 

93,148

 

Foreign currency exchange (losses) gain, net

 

(2,183

)

15,564

 

(13,043

)

 

(13,377

)

11,666

 

(Loss) gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

 

(2,073

)

223

 

2,365

 

 

(23,762

)

4,113

 

Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments

 

13,106

 

430,622

 

12,532

 

 

(15,435

)

424,304

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative

 

4,024

 

56,159

 

1,087

 

 

5,291

 

63,378

 

Other non-operating expenses

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

(381

)

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income tax expenses

 

91,454

 

544,199

 

17,608

 

 

(77,589

)

634,574

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expenses

 

(3,081

)

(7,881

)

(4,555

)

 

(25,745

)

(34,575

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes

 

88,373

 

536,318

 

13,053

 

 

(103,334

)

599,999

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes

 

(20,288

)

(26,800

)

(403,105

)

 

(26,217

)

(498,431

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

68,085

 

509,518

 

(390,052

)

 

(129,551

)

101,568

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income from discontinued operations

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

35,567

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

68,085

 

509,518

 

(390,052

)

 

(93,984

)

101,568

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders

 

5,161

 

5,735

 

12,516

 

 

13,691

 

27,323

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.

 

73,246

 

515,253

 

(377,536

)

 

(80,293

)

128,891

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.

 

73,246

 

515,253

 

(377,536

)

 

(115,860

)

128,891

 

Net income from discontinued operations attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

35,567

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accretion of subsidiaries’ redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value

 

(1,250

)

(1,396

)

(1,530

)

 

(5,236

)

(5,426

)

Cumulative dividend on subsidiary’s Series A Preferred Shares

 

(1,000

)

(1,000

)

(1,000

)

 

(4,000

)

(4,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.

 

70,996

 

512,857

 

(380,066

)

 

(89,529

)

119,465

 


Including:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.

 

70,996

 

512,857

 

(380,066

)

 

(125,096

)

119,465

 

Net income from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

35,567

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December
31,
2021

September
30,
2022

 

December
31,
2022

 

 

December
31,
2021

December
31,
2022

 

 

US$

US$

 

US$

 

 

US$

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per ADS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

—Basic

 

0.92

7.12

 

(5.38

)

 

(1.14

)

1.66

Continuing operations

 

0.92

7.12

 

(5.38

)

 

(1.60

)

1.66

Discontinued operations

 

-

-

 

-

 

 

0.46

 

-

—Diluted

 

0.85

6.28

 

(5.38

)

 

(1.14

)

1.59

Continuing operations

 

0.85

6.28

 

(5.38

)

 

(1.60

)

1.59

Discontinued operations

 

-

-

 

-

 

 

0.46

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

—Basic

 

76,863,050

72,060,234

 

70,629,666

 

 

78,100,800

 

71,969,510

—Diluted

 

87,843,898

82,157,570

 

70,629,666

 

 

78,100,800

 

82,272,422


(1)     Live streaming revenues by geographical areas were as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December
31,
2021

September
30,
2022

 

December
31,
2022

 

 

December
31,
2021

 

December
31,
2022

 

 

US$

US$

 

US$

 

 

US$

 

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mainland China

 

105,781

118,598

 

107,448

 

 

426,236

 

464,919

Others

 

515,087

424,159

 

419,975

 

 

2,050,554

 

1,760,599

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


(2)     Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended  

 

 

December
31,
2021

September
30,
2022

 

December
31,
2022

 

December
31,
2021

 

December
31,
2022

 

 

US$

US$

 

US$

 

US$

 

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

1,972

1,056

 

1,240

 

8,089

 

8,185

Research and development expenses

 

5,811

6,649

 

7,018

 

24,053

 

25,170

Sales and marketing expenses

 

283

(62

)

306

 

1,285

 

777

General and administrative expenses

 

2,460

2,182

 

2,426

 

(45

)

9,964


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December
31,
2021

 

September
30,
2022

 

December
 31,
2022

 

 

December
31,
2021

 

December
31,
2022

 

 

 

US$

 

US$

 

US$

 

 

US$

 

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

60,573

 

19,827

 

(14,171

)

 

(106,683

)

50,735

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

10,526

 

9,825

 

10,990

 

 

33,382

 

44,096

 

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

 

12,401

 

13,474

 

16,108

 

 

56,775

 

54,356

 

Impairment of goodwill and investments

 

-

 

-

 

14,830

 

 

93,632

 

14,830

 

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

(4,959

)

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income

 

83,500

 

43,126

 

27,757

 

 

72,147

 

164,017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

68,085

 

509,518

 

(390,052

)

 

(129,551

)

101,568

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

10,526

 

9,825

 

10,990

 

 

33,382

 

44,096

 

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

 

12,401

 

13,474

 

16,108

 

 

56,775

 

54,356

 

Impairment of goodwill and investments

 

-

 

-

 

14,830

 

 

93,632

 

14,830

 

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

(4,959

)

-

 

Loss (gain) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

 

2,073

 

(223

)

(2,365

)

 

23,762

 

(4,113

)

(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments

 

(13,106

)

(430,622

)

(12,532

)

 

15,435

 

(424,304

)

Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments

 

13,313

 

26,679

 

406,073

 

 

7,341

 

456,669

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative

 

(4,024

)

(56,159

)

(1,087

)

 

(5,291

)

(63,378

)

Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value

 

616

 

601

 

601

 

 

2,737

 

2,450

 

Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

 

3,496

 

(2,591

)

72

 

 

2,756

 

(3,204

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations

 

93,380

 

70,502

 

42,638

 

 

96,019

 

178,970

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.

 

70,996

 

512,857

 

(380,066

)

 

(125,096

)

119,465

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

10,526

 

9,825

 

10,990

 

 

33,382

 

44,096

 

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

 

12,401

 

13,474

 

16,108

 

 

56,775

 

54,356

 

Impairment of goodwill and investments

 

-

 

-

 

14,830

 

 

93,632

 

14,830

 

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

(4,959

)

-

 

Loss (gain) on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

 

2,073

 

(223

)

(2,365

)

 

23,762

 

(4,113

)

(Gain) loss on fair value change of investments

 

(13,106

)

(430,622

)

(12,532

)

 

15,435

 

(424,304

)

Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments

 

13,313

 

26,679

 

406,073

 

 

7,341

 

456,669

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative

 

(4,024

)

(56,159

)

(1,087

)

 

(5,291

)

(63,378

)

Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value

 

616

 

601

 

601

 

 

2,737

 

2,450

 

Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders

 

2,250

 

2,396

 

2,530

 

 

9,236

 

9,426

 

Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

 

3,496

 

(2,591

)

72

 

 

2,756

 

(3,204

)

Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders

 

(267

)

698

 

(5,134

)

 

(832

)

(6,995

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc.

 

98,274

 

76,935

 

50,020

 

 

108,878

 

199,298

 


Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per ADS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

—Basic

 

1.28

 

1.07

 

0.71

 

 

1.39

 

2.77

 

—Diluted

 

1.15

 

0.96

 

0.65

 

 

1.32

 

2.54

 

Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations per ADS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

—Basic

 

76,863,050

 

72,060,234

 

70,629,666

 

 

78,100,800

 

71,969,510

 

—Diluted

 

87,843,898

 

82,157,570

 

80,812,793

 

 

90,356,389

 

82,272,422

 


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bigo

 

All other

 

Elimination(1)

 

Total

 

 

 

US$

 

US$

 

US$

 

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Live streaming

 

452,425

 

74,998

 

-

 

527,423

 

Others

 

24,038

 

53,480

 

(32

)

77,486

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenues

 

476,463

 

128,478

 

(32

)

604,909

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues(2)

 

(296,865

)

(95,746

)

32

 

(392,579

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

179,598

 

32,732

 

-

 

212,330

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses(2)

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

(39,927

)

(33,699

)

-

 

(73,626

)

Sales and marketing expenses

 

(75,458

)

(25,354

)

-

 

(100,812

)

General and administrative expenses

 

(12,394

)

(29,492

)

-

 

(41,886

)

Goodwill impairment

 

-

 

(14,830

)

-

 

(14,830

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

(127,779

)

(103,375

)

-

 

(231,154

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

3,904

 

749

 

-

 

4,653

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

55,723

 

(69,894

)

-

 

(14,171

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expenses

 

(1,311

)

(2,884

)

1,013

 

(3,182

)

Interest income and investment income

 

4,400

 

28,633

 

(1,013

)

32,020

 

Foreign currency exchange losses, net

 

(12,250

)

(793

)

-

 

(13,043

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative

 

-

 

1,087

 

-

 

1,087

 

Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

 

-

 

2,365

 

-

 

2,365

 

Gain on fair value change of investments

 

1,612

 

10,920

 

-

 

12,532

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income tax expenses

 

48,174

 

(30,566

)

-

 

17,608

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expenses

 

(3,523

)

(1,032

)

-

 

(4,555

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes

 

44,651

 

(31,598

)

-

 

13,053

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes

 

-

 

(403,105

)

-

 

(403,105

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

44,651

 

(434,703

)

-

 

(390,052

)

(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among Bigo and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between Bigo and all other segments.

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Bigo

 

All other

 

Total

 

 

 

US$

 

US$

 

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

680

 

560

 

1,240

 

Research and development expenses

 

3,158

 

3,860

 

7,018

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

122

 

184

 

306

 

General and administrative expenses

 

850

 

1,576

 

2,426

 


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
 (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Bigo

 

All other

 

Total

 

 

 

US$

 

US$

 

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

55,723

 

(69,894

)

(14,171

)

Share-based compensation expenses

 

4,810

 

6,180

 

10,990

 

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

 

11,225

 

4,883

 

16,108

 

Impairment of goodwill and investments

 

-

 

14,830

 

14,830

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

 

71,758

 

(44,001

)

27,757

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

44,651

 

(434,703

)

(390,052

)

Share-based compensation expenses

 

4,810

 

6,180

 

10,990

 

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

 

11,225

 

4,883

 

16,108

 

Impairment of goodwill and investments

 

-

 

14,830

 

14,830

 

Gain on fair value change of investments

 

(1,612

)

(10,920

)

(12,532

)

Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

 

-

 

(2,365

)

(2,365

)

Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments

 

-

 

406,073

 

406,073

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative

 

-

 

(1,087

)

(1,087

)

Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value

 

-

 

601

 

601

 

Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

 

(1,415

)

1,487

 

72

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

57,659

 

(15,021

)

42,638

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bigo

 

All other

 

Elimination(1)

 

Total

 

 

 

US$

 

US$

 

US$

 

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Live streaming

 

459,020

 

83,737

 

-

 

542,757

 

Others

 

24,312

 

19,709

 

(49

)

43,972

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenues

 

483,332

 

103,446

 

(49

)

586,729

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues(2)

 

(292,662

)

(73,901

)

49

 

(366,514

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

190,670

 

29,545

 

-

 

220,215

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses(2)

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

(35,618

)

(25,589

)

-

 

(61,207

)

Sales and marketing expenses

 

(75,460

)

(21,381

)

-

 

(96,841

)

General and administrative expenses

 

(22,715

)

(21,450

)

-

 

(44,165

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

(133,793

)

(68,420

)

-

 

(202,213

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

1,088

 

737

 

-

 

1,825

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

57,965

 

(38,138

)

-

 

19,827

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expenses

 

(1,242

)

(2,873

)

952

 

(3,163

)

Interest income and investment income

 

2,439

 

23,480

 

(952

)

24,967

 

Foreign currency exchange gains, net

 

15,388

 

176

 

-

 

15,564

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative

 

-

 

56,159

 

-

 

56,159

 

Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

 

-

 

223

 

-

 

223

 

Gain on fair value change of investments

 

367

 

430,255

 

-

 

430,622

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expenses

 

74,917

 

469,282

 

-

 

544,199

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expenses

 

(4,435

)

(3,446

)

-

 

(7,881

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes

 

70,482

 

465,836

 

-

 

536,318

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes

 

-

 

(26,800

)

-

 

(26,800

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

70,482

 

439,036

 

-

 

509,518

 

(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among Bigo and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between Bigo and all other segments.

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Bigo

 

All other

Total

 

 

 

US$

 

US$

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

357

 

699

1,056

 

Research and development expenses

 

3,231

 

3,418

6,649

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

(158

)

96

(62

)

General and administrative expenses

 

766

 

1,416

2,182

 


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
 (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Bigo

 

All other

 

Total

 

 

 

US$

 

US$

 

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

57,965

 

(38,138

)

19,827

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

4,196

 

5,629

 

9,825

 

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

 

11,225

 

2,249

 

13,474

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

 

73,386

 

(30,260

)

43,126

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

70,482

 

439,036

 

509,518

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

4,196

 

5,629

 

9,825

 

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

 

11,225

 

2,249

 

13,474

 

Gain on fair value change of investments

 

(367

)

(430,255

)

(430,622

)

Gain on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

 

-

 

(223

)

(223

)

Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments

 

-

 

26,679

 

26,679

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative

 

-

 

(56,159

)

(56,159

)

Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value

 

-

 

601

 

601

 

Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

 

(1,415

)

(1,176

)

(2,591

)

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

84,121

 

(13,619

)

70,502

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bigo

 

All other

 

Elimination(1)

 

Total

 

 

 

US$

 

US$

 

US$

 

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Live streaming

 

548,764

 

72,104

 

-

 

620,868

 

Others

 

27,365

 

15,543

 

(67

)

42,841

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenues

 

576,129

 

87,647

 

(67

)

663,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues(2)

 

(369,437

)

(70,817

)

67

 

(440,187

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

206,692

 

16,830

 

-

 

223,522

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses(2)

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

(17,828

)

(11,478

)

-

 

(29,306

)

Sales and marketing expenses

 

(91,836

)

(20,741

)

-

 

(112,577

)

General and administrative expenses

 

(9,353

)

(16,990

)

-

 

(26,343

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

(119,017

)

(49,209

)

-

 

(168,226

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income

 

1,208

 

4,069

 

-

 

5,277

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

88,883

 

(28,310

)

-

 

60,573

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expenses

 

(558

)

(3,264

)

557

 

(3,265

)

Interest income and investment income

 

677

 

21,152

 

(557

)

21,272

 

Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net

 

(3,128

)

945

 

-

 

(2,183

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative

 

-

 

4,024

 

-

 

4,024

 

Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

 

-

 

(2,073

)

-

 

(2,073

)

Gain on fair value change of investments

 

-

 

13,106

 

-

 

13,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expenses

 

85,874

 

5,580

 

-

 

91,454

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expenses

 

(2,543

)

(538

)

-

 

(3,081

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes

 

83,331

 

5,042

 

-

 

88,373

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes

 

-

 

(20,288

)

-

 

(20,288

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

83,331

 

(15,246

)

-

 

68,085

 

(1) The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among Bigo and all other segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between Bigo and all other segments.

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Bigo

All other

Total

 

 

 

US$

US$

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

1,318

654

1,972

 

Research and development expenses

 

3,526

2,285

5,811

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

136

147

283

 

General and administrative expenses

 

1,250

1,210

2,460

 


JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
 (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Bigo

 

All other

 

Total

 

 

 

US$

 

US$

 

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

88,883

 

(28,310

)

60,573

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

6,230

 

4,296

 

10,526

 

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

 

11,225

 

1,176

 

12,401

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

 

106,338

 

(22,838

)

83,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

83,331

 

(15,246

)

68,085

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

6,230

 

4,296

 

10,526

 

Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions

 

11,225

 

1,176

 

12,401

 

Gain on fair value change of investments

 

-

 

(13,106

)

(13,106

)

Loss on disposal and deemed disposal of investments

 

-

 

2,073

 

2,073

 

Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments

 

-

 

13,313

 

13,313

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt and derivative

 

-

 

(4,024

)

(4,024

)

Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value

 

-

 

616

 

616

 

Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

 

2,674

 

822

 

3,496

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

103,460

 

(10,080

)

93,380

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Recommended Stories