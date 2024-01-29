JPMorgan Launches Active U.S. Equity ETFs in Europe

JPMorgan

JPMorgan Asset Management has expanded its range of active ETFs with the launch of core, growth and value large-cap U.S. equity strategies.

The JPM Active US Equity UCITS ETF (JUSE)—which is benchmarked against the S&P 500—has a total expense ratio of 0.39%, while the JPM Active US Value UCITS ETF (JAVA) and the JPM Active US Growth UCITS ETF (JGRO) both have TERs of 0.49%.

All three ETFs are listed on the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Milan, and Deutsche Boerse.

JUSE—which will hold between 80 to 90 stocks at launch—will be overseen by portfolio managers David Small and Danielle Hines and supported by a team of U.S. equity analysts who will select stocks they believe are mispriced by the market relative to their long-term value.

Russell 1000 Benchmarked

JGRO is benchmarked against the Russell 1000 Growth index and will attempt to find “underappreciated growth opportunities” and companies that possess good momentum.

Managed by Giri Devulapally, Felise Agranoff and Tim Parton, the ETF will use a 50-50 blend of JPMAM’s large-cap growth and growth advantage US equity strategies to select a portfolio of between 100-140 stocks.

It added the portfolio managers have the flexibility to invest in companies outside large-caps.

JAVA will also use a blended strategy to select the portfolio, using JPMAM’s U.S. value and large-cap value strategies in a bid to find companies that “sit at the intersection of quality and value”.

The exchange-traded fund will be managed by Clare Hart, Andrew Brandon, David Silberman and Scott Blasdell and hold between 130-200 stocks at launch.

Travis Spence, head of ETF distribution in EMEA at JPMAM, said: “We are pleased to be expanding our platform with a suite of fully transparent, active large-cap U.S. equity ETFs that offer investors access to some of our best portfolio managers, with proven track records, through the ETF wrapper.

“JUSE, JAVA and JGRO offer an exciting next step, for those investors looking for core building block solutions that seek higher alpha.”

Story continues

It is the group’s latest launch since it unveiled the JPM Global Equity Premium Income UCITS ETF (JEPG) as it continues to expand its active ETF range in Europe.

In October, JPMAM added its fixed income range with the launch of the JPM Active Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF (JAGG).

Earlier this month, the group expanded its European sales team with a triple hire covering the U.K., Italy and Switzerland.





Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved