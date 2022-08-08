U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.50
    +18.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,922.00
    +165.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,279.75
    +51.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,934.10
    +12.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.90
    -1.11 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    +7.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    20.31
    +0.46 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0199
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7940
    -0.0460 (-1.62%)
     

  • Vix

    21.73
    +0.29 (+1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2117
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7100
    -0.2600 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,054.22
    +894.92 (+3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.23
    +27.00 (+5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.54
    +58.80 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Kala Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KALA
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare diseases of the eye, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The dial-in number to access the conference call is 800-715-9871 using the conference ID 9372651. To access a live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the call, please visit the “Presentations” section of the Kala website at http://kalarx.com.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kala is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare diseases of the eye. Kala’s biologics-based investigational therapies utilize Kala’s proprietary Mesenchymal Stem Cell Secretome (MSC-S) platform. Kala’s lead product candidate, KPI-012, is in clinical development for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED), a rare disease of impaired corneal healing, which has received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Kala is also targeting KPI-012 for the treatment of Partial Limbal Stem Cell Deficiency and ocular manifestations of moderate-to-severe Sjögren's and plans to initiate preclinical studies to evaluate the utility of its MSC-S platform for retinal degenerative diseases, such as Retinitis Pigmentosa and Stargardt Disease. For more information on Kala, please visit www.kalarx.com.

Investor Contact:

Hannah Deresiewicz
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com 
212-362-1200



Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Agrees to $5.4 Billion Deal for Global Blood Therapeutics

    Pfizer has agreed to buy Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 billion, a deal that will give the big drugmaker a foothold in the treatment of sickle-cell disease.

  • 2 Reasons This Beaten-Down Stock Could Be About to Rebound

    Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) has kept its revenue and earnings growing in the past two years -- if ever so slightly -- largely thanks to Veklury, its COVID-19 therapy. Gilead Sciences' revenue rose by only about 1% year over year to $6.3 billion during the period. Excluding sales of Veklury, which dropped by 46% year over year to $445 million, Gilead Sciences' revenue for the quarter grew by a more impressive and respectable (by industry standards) 7%.

  • Pfizer Buys Global Blood Therapeutics. How the Deal Could Solve Pipeline Worries.

    Pfizer said it would pay $68.50 per share for Global Blood Therapeutics which sells a sickle cell disease treatment called Oxbryta

  • Flush with cash, Pfizer buys Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 billion deal

    Pfizer said on Monday it will pay $68.50 per share, representing a premium of 7.3% to Global Blood stock's Friday closing and a 42.7% premium to Thursday's closing, before the Wall Street Journal reported that Pfizer was in advanced talks to acquire the company. Pfizer has enjoyed an unprecedented rise in sales since the global rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with BioNTech. But flush with cash from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer has been on the lookout for acquisitions that could bring in billions in annual sales by the end of the decade.

  • Scientists Fear We’re Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyA wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down.But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.How fast that wave comes, and how bad it gets, probably comes down to a genetic competition between different mutat

  • COVID is surging again; health officials urge indoor masks, vaccinations, boosters

    “Hospitals are again struggling to find beds for inpatients,” a hospital official said. “It’s difficult to provide care for all those who need it.”

  • How Amgen Makes Billions On Just A Few Drugs

    Amgen produces relatively few drugs, but that doesn't mean it's any less essential or profitable.

  • Study: Soda, breakfast cereal, frozen foods associated with long-term cognitive decline

    "It’s exciting when our nutrition studies align with what we know as common sense," said Lynetta Smith, a clinical dietitian with Citizens Memorial Healthcare in Bolivar.

  • What Coffee Does to Your Blood Pressure, Says Science

    Coffee is surprisingly beneficial for your health in more ways than one. It contains polyphenols (powerful antioxidants that ward off disease in the body), can improve your gut health, and even helps you live longer. However, while a cup of morning java can positively improve your overall health, there are a few caveats to consider—like what coffee does to your blood pressure.Now it's important to note that coffee isn't the only thing to be concerned about, but consuming caffeine in general. Acc

  • Monkeypox at a daycare was ‘only a matter of time,’ expert says. Next up: pools, sports, schools

    "With school starting soon, I think this is going to be more widespread," a pediatric infectious disease specialist who worked on the FDA's review of a vaccine for monkeypox told Fortune.

  • A challenge for antiabortion states: Doctors reluctant to work there

    In a few years, Olgert Bardhi's skills will be in high demand. A first-year resident in internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, he'll be a full-fledged physician by 2025 in a nation facing a shortage of primary care doctors. The trouble for Texas: Because of the state's strict antiabortion laws, Bardhi's not sure he will remain there.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Although

  • COVID-19 treatments are free and can help reduce hospitalizations in Pueblo

    Antiviral medications to help reduce the risk of severe illness in COVID-19 patients are free and being widely used in Colorado.

  • Sanders rips Inflation Reduction Act, says it will have ‘minimal impact on inflation’

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) ripped the Inflation Reduction Act Saturday for doing little to fight inflation and not enough to help Americans struggling to afford health care, child care and housing. “According to the [Congressional Budget Office] and other economic organizations that have studied this bill, it will have a minimal impact on inflation,” Sanders…

  • Eli Lilly Says Indiana Abortion Law Forces Hiring Out-of-State

    (Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co., one of Indiana’s largest employers, said the state’s freshly passed restrictions on abortion would force the drug maker to “plan for more employment growth outside our home state.”Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillA

  • Some Women 'Self-Manage' Abortions as Access Recedes

    In states that have banned abortion, some women with unwanted pregnancies are pursuing an unconventional workaround: They are “self-managing” their abortions, seeking out the necessary know-how online and obtaining the medications without the supervision of a clinic or a doctor. At first glance, the practice may recall the days before Roe v. Wade, when women too often were forced to take risky measures to end an unwanted pregnancy. But the advent of medication abortion — accomplished with drugs,

  • How does monkeypox spread? An epidemiologist explains why it isn't an STI and what counts as close contact

    Vaccination can help reduce the risk of monkeypox infection. Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty ImagesMonkeypox is caused by a virus that, despite periodic outbreaks, is not thought to spread easily from person to person and historically has not spurred long chains of transmission within communities. Now, many researchers are left scratching their heads as to why monkeypox seems to be propagating so readily and unconventionally in the current global outbreak. The monkeypox virus typically spreads throu

  • Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

    Indiana lawmakers on Friday approved the near-total abortion ban with some exceptions, including in cases of rape, incest, and to protect the life and physical health of the mother.

  • Woman gives birth to triplets with two-year age gaps between them

    Babies were conceived via IVF

  • How Abortion Access Has Changed Around the World

    With Roe v. Wade overturned, the U.S. is one of a small number of countries where abortion laws are being tightened. Over the past 25 years, access to the procedure has risen globally.

  • John Oliver calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene for 'obvious dog whistle bigotry' in monkeypox comments

    Covering the rapidly spreading monkeypox virus, on Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Sunday, Oliver called out Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for comments she’s recently made about the disease, which to this point has been most prevalent in the LGBTQ community. “Of course monkeypox is a threat to some people in our population, but we know what causes it, and that’s pretty much, um — it’s basically a sexually transmitted disease, so it’s not a threat to most of the population,” Greene said. “And so it’s not a global pandemic. It’s really not. And people just have to laugh at it, mock it and reject it. So I think it’s another scam.” “Okay, obviously that is ridiculous,” Oliver said in response. “If the way to get rid of something awful was for people to laugh at it and mock it, that woman clearly wouldn’t be in Congress, and yet, here we all are.” Oliver also went after Greene for her insistence that monkeypox is strictly an LGBTQ issue, including a tweet she posted the he sees as a homophobic dog whistle for conservatives. “Greene also tweeted, ‘If monkeypox is a sexually transmitted disease, why are kids getting it?’ in an act of obvious dog whistle bigotry, suggesting gay people are a danger to children,” Oliver said, “when what’s clearly an actual danger to children is the QAnon congresswoman who once tweeted, ‘The kids at Uvalde needed JR-15s.’”