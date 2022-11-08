U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

Kandi Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
·16 min read

- Steady Growth in Off-road Vehicles

- Revenue growth drove significantly narrowed loss

JINHUA, China, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Total revenues of $33.7 million compared to $16.8 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Off-road vehicles and associated parts sales increased by 217.6% to $21.7 million, compared to $6.8 million in the same period of 2021.

  • EV products sales increased significantly to $1.7 million from $0.3 million in the same period of 2021.

  • EV parts sales were $2.6 million, compared to $3.2 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts sales were $1.2 million, compared with $6.3 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Net income was $1.1 million, or $0.01 income per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.9 million, or $0.10 loss per fully diluted share for the same period of 2021. A turn to profitability from loss was largely attributed to higher total revenue, resulted from highly performed off-road vehicles and associated parts sales, and lower operating expenses.

  • Working capital totaled $252.9 million as of September 30, 2022

  • Cash and equivalents, restricted cash, and certificate of deposit totaled $210.2 million as of September 30, 2022

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and CEO of Kandi commented, “During the third quarter, our strategic pivot enabled us to make inroads in electric off-road vehicles. With high market interest in the electrification of off-road vehicles, we successfully developed and delivered “crossover” electric golf carts that are seeing high acceptance by our customers. Growing demand, and positive market feedback gives us more confidence to invest more in electric off-road vehicles. Our next step is to launch more models in the categories of golf crossovers, utility terrain vehicles, and more. We believe that our top line growth and disciplined control of operating expenses can drive improved profitability, which will be increasingly recognized by investors.”

Q3 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Y-o-Y%

Net Revenues

$33.7

$16.8

100.5%

Gross Profit

$6.4

$2.7

131.6%

Gross Margin%

18.9%

16.4%

-

Net revenues of $33.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 increased 100.5% from the same period of 2021. The increase in revenue and gross margin was primarily due to a product mix shift to off-road vehicles, a segment with a higher gross margin that achieved significant growth in the past quarter.

Operating Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Y-o-Y%

Operating Expenses

($8.6)

($11.8)

27.3%

Loss from Operations

($2.2)

($9.0)

75.7%

Operating Margin%

-6.5%

-53.7%

-

Operating expenses were $8.6 million, compared with operating expense of $11.8 million for the same period of 2021. Operating expenses decreased as the Company moved past the 2021 peak research and development effort on new products.

Net Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Y-o-Y%

Net Income (Loss)

$1.1

($7.9)

113.6%

Net Income (Loss) per Share, Basic and Diluted

$0.01

($0.1)

-

Net income was $1.1 million comparing to a net loss of $7.9 million for the same period of 2021. The turn to profitability was primarily due to higher total revenue and lower operating expenses.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group

Contacts:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
Ms. Kewa Luo
+1 (212) 551-3610
IR@kandigroup.com

The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA
gary@blueshirtgroup.com

- Tables Below -


KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

99,029,118

 

 

$

129,223,443

 

Restricted cash

 

 

40,855,710

 

 

 

39,452,564

 

Certificate of deposit

 

 

70,324,477

 

 

 

55,041,832

 

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,734,642 and $3,053,277 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

 

 

40,034,961

 

 

 

52,896,305

 

Inventories

 

 

43,673,888

 

 

 

33,171,973

 

Notes receivable

 

 

1,371,773

 

 

 

323,128

 

Other receivables

 

 

19,293,487

 

 

 

8,901,109

 

Prepayments and prepaid expense

 

 

4,006,808

 

 

 

17,657,326

 

Advances to suppliers

 

 

5,800,659

 

 

 

5,940,456

 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

324,390,881

 

 

 

342,608,136

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

94,908,520

 

 

 

111,577,411

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

10,785,106

 

 

 

13,249,079

 

Land use rights, net

 

 

2,843,944

 

 

 

3,250,336

 

Construction in progress

 

 

329,726

 

 

 

79,317

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

2,171,890

 

 

 

2,219,297

 

Long-term investment

 

 

140,649

 

 

 

157,262

 

Goodwill

 

 

32,960,659

 

 

 

36,027,425

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

10,423,361

 

 

 

10,992,009

 

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

154,563,855

 

 

 

177,552,136

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

478,954,736

 

 

$

520,160,272

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

33,281,208

 

 

$

36,677,802

 

Other payables and accrued expenses

 

 

7,894,152

 

 

 

9,676,973

 

Short-term loans

 

 

5,604,312

 

 

 

950,000

 

Notes payable

 

 

17,170,279

 

 

 

8,198,193

 

Income tax payable

 

 

1,121,744

 

 

 

1,620,827

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

6,425,151

 

 

 

7,038,895

 

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

71,496,846

 

 

 

64,162,690

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term loans

 

 

2,210,589

 

 

 

2,210,589

 

Deferred taxes liability

 

 

2,462,901

 

 

 

2,460,141

 

Contingent consideration liability

 

 

3,266,000

 

 

 

7,812,000

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

777,211

 

 

 

314,525

 

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

8,716,701

 

 

 

12,797,255

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

80,213,547

 

 

 

76,959,945

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 77,658,730 and 77,385,130 shares issued and 75,343,594 and 76,705,381 outstanding at September 30,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively

 

 

77,659

 

 

 

77,385

 

Less: Treasury stock (2,315,136 shares with average price of $2.96 and 679,749 shares with average price of $3.52 at September 30,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively )

 

 

(6,848,731

)

 

 

(2,392,203

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

450,380,994

 

 

 

449,479,461

 

Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at September 30,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively)

 

 

(7,390,410

)

 

 

(4,216,102

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(39,637,503

)

 

 

251,786

 

TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

396,582,009

 

 

 

443,200,327

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlling interests

 

 

2,159,180

 

 

 

-

 

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

398,741,189

 

 

 

443,200,327

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

478,954,736

 

 

$

520,160,272

 

 

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

September 30,
2021

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

September 30,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTIES, NET

 

$

33,673,201

 

 

$

16,795,712

 

 

$

79,405,788

 

 

$

62,647,714

 

REVENUES FROM THE FORMER AFFILIATE COMPANY AND RELATED PARTIES, NET

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,587

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REVENUES, NET

 

 

33,673,201

 

 

 

16,795,712

 

 

 

79,405,788

 

 

 

62,649,301

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COST OF GOODS SOLD

 

 

(27,304,038

)

 

 

(14,046,041

)

 

 

(67,930,595

)

 

 

(49,447,497

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

 

6,369,163

 

 

 

2,749,671

 

 

 

11,475,193

 

 

 

13,201,804

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

(1,433,649

)

 

 

(6,747,934

)

 

 

(3,828,078

)

 

 

(31,937,436

)

Selling and marketing

 

 

(1,440,995

)

 

 

(1,290,544

)

 

 

(3,807,222

)

 

 

(3,494,927

)

General and administrative

 

 

(5,686,233

)

 

 

(3,733,230

)

 

 

(18,016,843

)

 

 

(13,522,925

)

Gain on disposal of long-lived assets

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,238

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

48,255,905

 

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE

 

 

(8,560,877

)

 

 

(11,769,470

)

 

 

(25,652,143

)

 

 

(699,383

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

(2,191,714

)

 

 

(9,019,799

)

 

 

(14,176,950

)

 

 

12,502,421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

2,138,130

 

 

 

1,247,544

 

 

 

4,739,208

 

 

 

2,750,241

 

Interest expense

 

 

(177,417

)

 

 

(63,368

)

 

 

(463,994

)

 

 

(267,785

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

434,995

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,733,995

 

 

 

-

 

Government grants

 

 

829,539

 

 

 

220,967

 

 

 

1,536,856

 

 

 

570,162

 

Gain from sale of equity in the Former Affiliate Company

 

 

-

 

 

 

822

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

17,734,733

 

Share of loss after tax of the Former Affiliate Company

 

 

-

 

 

 

(119

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2,584,520

)

Other income, net

 

 

536,726

 

 

 

442,102

 

 

 

2,954,036

 

 

 

4,768,092

 

TOTAL OTHER INCOME, NET

 

 

3,761,973

 

 

 

1,847,948

 

 

 

11,500,101

 

 

 

22,970,923

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

1,570,259

 

 

 

(7,171,851

)

 

 

(2,676,849

)

 

 

35,473,344

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT

 

 

(497,211

)

 

 

(696,968

)

 

 

255,232

 

 

 

(8,815,409

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

 

1,073,048

 

 

 

(7,868,819

)

 

 

(2,421,617

)

 

 

26,657,935

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

 

 

694,029

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

752,691

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS

 

 

379,019

 

 

 

(7,868,819

)

 

 

(3,174,308

)

 

 

26,657,935

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

(20,932,870

)

 

 

(116,054

)

 

 

(39,889,289

)

 

 

3,582,748

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

 

$

(19,859,822

)

 

$

(7,984,873

)

 

$

(42,310,906

)

 

$

30,240,683

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC

 

 

75,741,399

 

 

 

76,394,573

 

 

 

75,962,899

 

 

 

75,766,749

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED

 

 

75,885,630

 

 

 

76,394,573

 

 

 

76,061,190

 

 

 

75,766,749

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

0.35

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

0.35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Number of
Outstanding
Shares

 

 

Common
Stock

 

 

Treasury Stock

 

 

Additional
Paid-in
Capital

 

 

Accumulated
Deficit

 

 

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss

 

 

Non-controlling
interests

 

 

Total

 

Balance, December 31, 2020

 

 

75,377,555

 

 

$

75,377

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

439,549,338

 

 

$

(27,079,900

)

 

$

(8,778,151

)

 

$

-

 

 

$

403,766,664

 

Stock issuance and award

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

22,290

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

22,300

 

Net loss

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(6,402,720

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(6,402,720

)

Foreign currency translation

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,176,013

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,176,013

)

Reversal of reduction in the Former Affiliate Company’s equity (net of tax effect of $491,400)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,771,652

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,771,652

 

Balance, March 31, 2021

 

 

75,387,555

 

 

$

75,387

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

442,343,280

 

 

$

(33,482,620

)

 

$

(9,954,164

)

 

$

-

 

 

$

398,981,883

 

Stock issuance and award

 

 

238,600

 

 

 

239

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,374,098

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,374,337

 

Net income

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

40,929,474

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

40,929,474

 

Foreign currency translation

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,874,815

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,874,815

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance, June 30, 2021

 

 

75,626,155

 

 

$

75,626

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

443,717,378

 

 

$

7,446,854

 

 

$

(5,079,349

)

 

$

-

 

 

$

446,160,509

 

Stock issuance and award

 

 

1,526,817

 

 

 

1,527

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,874,224

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,875,751

 

Net loss

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(7,868,819

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(7,868,819

)

Foreign currency translation

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(116,054

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(116,054

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance, September 30, 2021

 

 

77,152,972

 

 

$

77,153

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

448,591,602

 

 

$

(421,965

)

 

$

(5,195,403

)

 

$

-

 

 

$

443,051,387

 

 


 

 

Number of
Outstanding
Shares

 

 

Common
Stock

 

 

Treasury
Stock

 

 

Additional
Paid-in
Capital

 

 

Accumulated
Earning
(Deficit)

 

 

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income

 

 

Non-controlling
interests

 

 

Total

 

Balance, December 31, 2021

 

 

77,385,130

 

 

$

77,385

 

 

$

(2,392,203

)

 

$

449,479,461

 

 

$

(4,216,102

)

 

$

251,786

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

443,200,327

 

Stock issuance and award

 

 

25,000

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

92,925

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

92,950

 

Stock buyback

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,570,324

)

 

 

(13,236

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,583,560

)

Capital contribution from shareholder

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,198,398

 

 

 

1,198,398

 

Net loss

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,616,056

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2,957

)

 

 

(1,619,013

)

Foreign currency translation

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,009,811

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,009,811

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance, March 31, 2022

 

 

77,410,130

 

 

$

77,410

 

 

$

(3,962,527

)

 

$

449,559,150

 

 

$

(5,832,158

)

 

$

1,261,597

 

 

$

1,195,441

 

 

$

442,298,913

 

Stock issuance and award

 

 

238,600

 

 

 

239

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

584,331

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

584,570

 

Stock buyback

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,974,490

)

 

 

(22,578

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,997,068

)

Net income (loss)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,937,271

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

61,619

 

 

 

(1,875,652

)

Foreign currency translation

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(19,966,230

)

 

 

(63,460

)

 

 

(20,029,690

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance, June 30, 2022

 

 

77,648,730

 

 

$

77,649

 

 

$

(5,937,017

)

 

$

450,120,903

 

 

$

(7,769,429

)

 

$

(18,704,633

)

 

 

1,193,600

 

 

$

418,981,073

 

Stock issuance and award

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

22,290

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

22,300

 

Stock based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

250,673

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

250,673

 

Stock buyback

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(911,714

)

 

 

(12,872

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(924,586

)

Capital contribution from shareholder

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

337,557

 

 

 

337,557

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

379,019

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

694,029

 

 

 

1,073,048

 

Foreign currency translation

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(20,932,870

)

 

 

(66,006

)

 

 

(20,998,876

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance, September 30, 2022

 

 

77,658,730

 

 

$

77,659

 

 

$

(6,848,731

)

 

$

450,380,994

 

 

$

(7,390,410

)

 

$

(39,637,503

)

 

 

2,159,180

 

 

$

398,741,189

 

 

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

September 30,
2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(2,421,617

)

 

$

26,657,935

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

9,512,970

 

 

 

6,893,192

 

Provision (reversal) of allowance for doubtful accounts

 

 

4,220

 

 

 

-

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

(116,206

)

 

 

(11,970

)

Share of loss after tax of the Former Affiliate Company

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,584,520

 

Gain from equity sale in the Former Affiliate Company

 

 

-

 

 

 

(17,734,733

)

Gain on disposal of long-lived assets

 

 

-

 

 

 

(48,255,905

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

(2,733,995

)

 

 

-

 

Stock award and stock based compensation expense

 

 

913,288

 

 

 

1,452,381

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(20,932,970

)

 

 

4,289,150

 

Notes receivable

 

 

1,927,621

 

 

 

-

 

Inventories

 

 

(13,183,546

)

 

 

(7,443,414

)

Other receivables and other assets

 

 

(10,264,805

)

 

 

(17,537,034

)

Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses

 

 

12,405,615

 

 

 

18,776,708

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (Decrease) In:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

46,796,615

 

 

 

(4,116,153

)

Other payables and accrued liabilities

 

 

4,951,022

 

 

 

7,052,572

 

Notes payable

 

 

(13,574,849

)

 

 

(93,278

)

Income tax payable

 

 

(60,313

)

 

 

8,053,977

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

$

13,223,050

 

 

$

(19,432,052

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

(1,674,445

)

 

 

(10,948,968

)

Acquisition of Jiangxi Huiyi

 

 

-

 

 

 

(3,864,346

)

Payment for construction in progress

 

 

(278,777

)

 

 

(4,048,889

)

Proceeds from disposal of long-lived assets

 

 

-

 

 

 

23,235,758

 

(Loan to) Repayment from third party

 

 

(4,545,386

)

 

 

31,687,637

 

Certificate of deposit

 

 

(22,726,928

)

 

 

(54,100,844

)

Proceeds from sales of equity in the Former Affiliate Company

 

 

-

 

 

 

47,608,743

 

Long-term Investment

 

 

-

 

 

 

(108,202

)

Advance receipts of equity transfer

 

 

-

 

 

 

600,463

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

$

(29,225,536

)

 

$

30,061,352

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from short-term loans

 

 

20,642,224

 

 

 

2,630,000

 

Repayments of short-term loans

 

 

(15,987,912

)

 

 

-

 

Contribution from non-controlling shareholder

 

 

772,716

 

 

 

-

 

Purchase of treasury stock

 

 

(4,505,213

)

 

 

-

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

$

921,815

 

 

$

2,630,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

$

(15,080,671

)

 

$

13,259,300

 

Effect of exchange rate changes

 

$

(13,710,508

)

 

$

990,440

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR

 

$

168,676,007

 

 

$

142,520,635

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

 

$

139,884,828

 

 

$

156,770,375

 

-CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

 

 

99,029,118

 

 

 

132,866,957

 

-RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

 

 

40,855,710

 

 

 

23,903,418

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes paid

 

$

274,037

 

 

 

688,160

 

Interest paid

 

$

225,479

 

 

 

17,536

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reversal of decrease in investment in the Former Affiliate Company due to change in its equity (net of tax effect of $491,400)

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,813,968

 

Contribution from non-controlling shareholder by inventories, fix assets and intangible assets

 

 

393,986

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock issued for settlement of payables related to acquisitions (see Note 19)

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,853,451

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


