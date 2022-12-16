U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,898.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,225.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,353.50
    +6.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,789.00
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.15
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +1.69 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2208
    +0.0026 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3500
    -0.3900 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,399.11
    -263.31 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.38
    -7.39 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.16
    -445.54 (-1.59%)
     

KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Proposed Dual Primary Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Kanzhun Limited
·4 min read
Kanzhun Limited
Kanzhun Limited

BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced the proposed dual primary listing of its Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share (the “Shares”) by way of introduction on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”). The Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing two Shares, will continue to be primarily listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (the “Nasdaq”).

The Company has received a letter of in-principle approval to the listing application from the HKEX on December 15, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time) for the dual primary listing of the Shares on the Main Board of the HKEX. The listing document relating to the proposed dual primary listing of the Shares by way of introduction on the Main Board of the HKEX (the “Listing Document”) has been published on the website of the HKEX on December 16, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Subject to the final listing approval from the HKEX, the Shares are expected to commence trading on the Main Board of the HKEX on December 22, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time) under the stock code “2076.” The Shares will be traded in board lots of 100 Shares. Upon the dual primary listing on the Main Board of the HKEX, the Shares listed on the Main Board of the HKEX will be fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the Nasdaq.

With respect to the proposed dual primary listing on the Main Board of the HKEX, Morgan Stanley Asia Limited and Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. are acting as the joint sponsors. In addition, the Company has appointed Goldman Sachs (Asia) Securities Limited as the designated securities dealer and Haitong International Securities Company Limited as the alternate designated securities dealer to carry out bridging and other trading arrangements in good faith and on arm’s length terms with a view to contributing towards liquidity to meet demand for the Shares in Hong Kong and to maintain an orderly market for a period of 30 calendar days, commencing on December 22, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer or an invitation to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

The Company has arranged with its principal share registrar in the Cayman Islands and the Hong Kong share registrar for the removal of a portion of its Shares (which includes Shares represented by ADSs) from its Cayman Islands share register and transfer to its Hong Kong share register at no additional cost to shareholders prior to the listing on the Main Board of the HKEX. Please refer to the section headed “Market Arrangements to Facilitate Dealings in Hong Kong” of the Listing Document for further details.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. Established eight years ago, the Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact

KANZHUN LIMITED

Investor Relations

Email: ir@kanzhun.com

THE PIACENTE GROUP, INC.

Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com


Recommended Stories

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • Why Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft Are All Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were all sliding this morning as investors processed the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike and as investors worry that the Fed could potentially tip the economy into a recession. Making matters worse today, the latest data shows that retail sales are slowing down. As a result, Apple had fallen by 3.4%, Amazon had plunged 4%, and Microsoft had tumbled by 3.1% at 11:31 a.m. ET.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Adobe, United States Steel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed, and Intel and Qualcomm Followed Today

    In early trading, shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), a manufacturer of computer hard disk drives and solid state drives, plunged more than 10%. Worse, the damage seems to be spreading throughout the computer hardware industry, with shares of semiconductors specialist Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbling 3.3%, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) following everyone else lower -- down 3.8%. This morning, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) downgraded Western Digital stock from neutral to sell and cut its price target 28% to just $31 a share.

  • Why Verizon Stock Is Up Today

    It's been a tough year for holders of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), with fears about churn in the mobile phone market and the company's massive capital expenditures requirements in the years to come weighing on the stock. Shares of Verizon traded up as much as 2.5% on Thursday following the upgrade, on a day when the broader markets were down by a similar amount. Verizon is a major player in an increasingly commoditized business where little seems to differentiate various competitors.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact, as a sign that recession might be on the horizon, November retail-sales data showed the biggest drop in over a year. The immediate result was a sudden drop in stocks across the board, but the unintended consequence may

  • Stocks Bulls Losing Support as $4 Trillion of Options Set to Expire

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls reeling from the Federal Reserve’s still-hawkish tilt are about to lose a major force that helped tamp down turbulence in US stocks during this week’s macroeconomic drama.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapAn estimated $4 trillion of options is

  • Stocks could face another explosion of volatility Friday as $4 trillion of options expire in ‘quadruple witching’

    Stocks have been on a wild ride this week, and conditions could still get weirder as traders brace for "quadruple witching" on Friday, when a flurry of equity options and futures contracts expire.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is hoping to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The co-founder, CEO, and lead stock picker of Ark Invest delivered jaw-dropping returns two years ago across her family of funds, but her stock-picking skills have proven mortal in 2021 and 2022. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERV) are three of the four stocks that Ark Invest was buying yesterday.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Got Thumped on Thursday

    It wasn't good to be a tech stock on Thursday, and it was doubly uncomfortable to be Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The graphics card and autonomous driving solutions specialist saw its share price tumble by more than 4%, while the S&P 500 index "only" fell at a 2.5% pace on the back of a bearish new analyst report.

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.

  • Jim Cramer Says Oil Prices Are Set for a Rebound; Here Are 3 Oil Stocks That Could Gain

    The sell-off is done and it’s time to buy in again. No, unfortunately that’s not a prognosis for the stock market in general, but rather CNBC’s Jim Cramer’s recommendation for investors looking at the oil sector. “The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the oil speculators have been mostly wiped out,” said the Mad Money host on Tuesday, “so it’s time to buy the dips because she wouldn’t be surprised at all if crude can rally another $20 from here.” According to Cramer, Garner's

  • Dow drops more than 600 points following Fed rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets reacted to the Fed 0.50% rate hike and Chair Powell's press conference.

  • Why Costco Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) were falling today in response to a weak retail sales report this morning and as the broad market reacted to the Federal Reserve interest rate hike yesterday, as well as rate hikes from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this morning. As of 12:42 p.m. ET, Costco stock was down 3.7% on the news, while the S&P 500 had lost 2.5%. Of all of those news items, the slowing retail sales report may be the most troubling for Costco.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Breaks Key Level, Apple Dives; Here's The Silver Lining

    The Nasdaq undercut key support on recession fears, with Apple tumbling. Little is working, but here's the silver lining,

  • 10 Best Tobacco and Cigarette Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 10 best tobacco and cigarette stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Tobacco and Cigarette Stocks To Buy. The global tobacco products market grew from $234.84 billion in 2021 to $250.51 billion in 2022, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate […]

  • Cathie Wood Loses Big Money On Every Stock She Owns

    Most investors at least have a few stocks they can brag about. Not so this year with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation.

  • 10 Tesla Investors Lose $132.5 Billion From Musk's Twitter Fiasco

    Tesla investors are growing tired of Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco. And for good reason. The 10 largest investors in the electric-vehicle maker's stock, including ETF giants Vanguard, BlackRock and Musk himself, lost nearly $133 billion since Twitter's board accepted Musk's buyout on April 25, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?