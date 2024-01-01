Karora Resources Inc.'s (TSE:KRR) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Karora Resources' (TSE:KRR) stock is up by a considerable 31% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Karora Resources' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Karora Resources is:

5.6% = CA$20m ÷ CA$361m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Karora Resources' Earnings Growth And 5.6% ROE

At first glance, Karora Resources' ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 8.2%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Karora Resources grew its net income at a significant rate of 32% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Karora Resources' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 28% over the last few years.

TSX:KRR Past Earnings Growth January 1st 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Karora Resources''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Karora Resources Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Karora Resources doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Karora Resources certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

