On January 29, 2024, Arthur Collins, a director at KB Home (NYSE:KBH), executed a sale of 5,500 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. KB Home is a well-known homebuilding company that constructs and sells homes across the United States, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums. It also offers insurance services and mortgage banking services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at KB Home, with a total of 10 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same period.

KB Home Director Arthur Collins Sells 5,500 Shares

On the date of the sale, shares of KB Home were trading at $60.12, giving the company a market capitalization of $4,580.851 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 8.58, which is below both the industry median of 10.1 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $60.12 and a GuruFocus Value of $49.06, KB Home has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23, indicating that the stock is considered to be Modestly Overvalued.

KB Home Director Arthur Collins Sells 5,500 Shares

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Director Arthur Collins may provide investors with additional data points to consider when evaluating their positions in KB Home.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

