Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Insider Ups Holding During Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:KW ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Stanley Zax made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$635k worth of shares at a price of US$18.15 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$16.70 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Stanley Zax was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings insiders own 15% of the company, currently worth about US$350m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Kennedy-Wilson Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Kennedy-Wilson Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

