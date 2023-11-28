Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.24

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) will pay a dividend of $0.24 on the 4th of January. This means the annual payment is 8.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Analysts expect EPS to fall by 62.8% over the next year. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.96. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' earnings per share has shrunk at 11% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.