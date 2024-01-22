Kenworth and Peterbilt recall medium-duty trucks over mirror glass seating

Kenworth medium-duty truck lineup

Kenworth and Peterbilt are recalling 11,053 medium-duty trucks because improperly seated glass on cab mirrors may fall.

The two Paccar Inc. brands reported no crashes, injuries or fatalities from the condition. It began investigating in August after field failures and warranty reports. The company notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of a safety recall on Jan. 12. Paccar reported 181 warranty claims and 12 trucks in the field tha tmay have experienced the condition.

Mirror glass without a fully seated lock ring may fall, causing a driver to lose use of the cab mirror. Lack of visibility may increase the risk of an accident or injury. About 1% of the recalled trucks are expected to experience the condition.

The recalled trucks include 2022-2024 Peterbilt Model 535, 536, 537 and 548 with 2.1-meter cabs built between July 28, 2021, and July 27, 2023. The recall also includes 2022-2024 Kenworth T180, T280, T380 and T480 models built in the same date range. The plant in Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec, now inspects the mirror lock ring. Vehicles built after July 28 are not involved.

Peterbilt and Kenworth dealers will inspect the mirror lock rings and tighten if necessary. Dealers and owners will be notified March 15. The NHTSA recall number is 24V-017.

The supplier, Mekra Lang North America, is reviewing a design change for a long-term solution.

