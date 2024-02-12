Insights from the Investment Firm's 13F Filing for Q4 2023

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Trades, Portfolio), under the leadership of Executive Director Mr. Barrow, has revealed their investment decisions for the fourth quarter of 2023 through the latest 13F filing. The Dallas-based firm, known for its value investing approach, seeks opportunities with below-market price-to-earnings ratios, below-market price-to-book ratios, and above-market dividend yields. With a history of outperforming the market, as evidenced by the Selected Value Funds' 9.33% annual return over a decade, the firm continues to navigate the investment landscape with a disciplined strategy.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Brews Up a 1.2% Stake in Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss's Latest Portfolio

Summary of New Buys

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Trades, Portfolio) expanded their portfolio with 32 new stocks. Noteworthy additions include:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP), with 10,200,975 shares, making up 1.2% of the portfolio and valued at $339.9 million.

JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), comprising 3,555,613 shares, or approximately 0.36% of the portfolio, with a total value of $102.7 million.

Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), with 688,984 shares, accounting for 0.35% of the portfolio and a total value of $99.5 million.

Key Position Increases

The firm also raised its stakes in 97 stocks, with significant increases in:

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), adding 506,993 shares for a total of 643,874 shares, marking a 370.39% increase in share count and a 0.82% portfolio impact, valued at $294.8 million.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), with an additional 7,807,891 shares, bringing the total to 19,347,270 shares, a 67.66% increase in share count, valued at $543.7 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The firm exited 35 holdings in Q4 2023, including:

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), selling all 7,939,635 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.82%.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL), liquidating all 1,538,315 shares, with a -0.68% portfolio impact.

Story continues

Key Position Reductions

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Trades, Portfolio) also trimmed positions in 87 stocks. Notable reductions include:

Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS), cut by 3,911,403 shares, a -92.92% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.04%. The stock traded at an average price of $73.95 during the quarter.

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL), reduced by 1,567,714 shares, a -29.33% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -0.67%. The stock traded at an average price of $130.39 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the end of Q4 2023, the investment firm's portfolio consisted of 287 stocks. Top holdings included 3.86% in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT), 2.99% in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 2.61% in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD), 2.56% in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB), and 2.51% in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK). The portfolio is well-diversified across all 11 industries, with significant allocations in Industrials, Financial Services, Technology, Healthcare, Basic Materials, Energy, Consumer Cyclical, Communication Services, Utilities, Consumer Defensive, and Real Estate.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Brews Up a 1.2% Stake in Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss's Latest Portfolio

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Brews Up a 1.2% Stake in Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss's Latest Portfolio

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

