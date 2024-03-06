Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP), a leading producer and distributor of hot and cold beverages to satisfy consumer needs anytime and anywhere, has reported an insider purchase that signals confidence in the company's stock. Priyadarshi Sudhanshu, the CFO, President International of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, bought 85,910 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 90,984 shares and has not sold any shares of the company. This latest transaction adds to the series of insider buys over the past year, with a total of 17 insider buys and 5 insider sells for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc were trading at $29.1, resulting in a market cap of $40.365 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 18.77, slightly above the industry median of 18.49 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio, based on a GuruFocus Value of $42.31, was 0.69, indicating that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) CFO, President International Priyadarshi Sudhanshu Acquires 85,910 Shares

