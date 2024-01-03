Assessing the Sustainability of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's Upcoming Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) recently announced a dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on 2024-01-19, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-04. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Do?

Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with KDP.

High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio

This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years

How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?

Keurig Dr Pepper was established in 2018 following a merger between Keurig Green Mountain Coffee and Dr Pepper Snapple. The company manufactures and distributes coffee systems (including coffee brewers and single-serve coffee pods) under the Keurig and Green Mountain brands, as well as ready-to-drink beverages including flavored (non-cola) sparkling soft drinks under well-known brands such as Dr Pepper, Snapple, and Canada Dry. The company controls production and route to market for its own brands through in-house manufacturing plants and distribution infrastructure and leverages these facilities to manufacture and distribute for third-party coffee and beverage brands via licensing and partnership agreements. U.S. and Canada make up 95% of revenues, with the rest from Mexico.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's Dividend History

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2009. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.44% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.57%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Story continues

Over the past three years, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 8.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -16.00% per year. And over the past decade, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -10.40%.

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stock as of today is approximately 1.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 7.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 59.6% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's earnings increased by approximately 11.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 55.91% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -13.60%, which outperforms approximately 10.29% of global competitors.

Engaging Conclusion: Dividend Prospects and Investment Considerations

In conclusion, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc's upcoming dividend payment, consistent dividend history, and moderate payout ratio reflect a commitment to shareholder returns. While the dividend growth rate has fluctuated, the company's strong profitability and growth metrics suggest potential for future dividend sustainability and increases. Investors should consider these factors alongside their own investment goals and the broader market context. As Keurig Dr Pepper Inc navigates the competitive beverage industry, will its strategic initiatives and financial health continue to support its dividend policy? For those seeking income-generating investments, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc presents an interesting case study in dividend sustainability.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

