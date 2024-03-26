Kevin O'Leary Says 'Thank Goodness the Adults Came to the Rescue' Following Donald Trump's Bond Reduction to $175 Million

In an interview with Fox News reacting to the reduced bond facing Former President Donald Trump, Kevin O'Leary said, "Thank Goodness the adults came to the rescue."

Former President Trump recently had 30 surety companies decline his request for a bond valued over $450 million, as Benzinga previously reported, which had put his assets at risk. However, this was reduced to $175 million on Monday, which Trump said he can cover.

"We will abide by the decision of the Appellate Division, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, which just completed its SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) and now trades as Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT). "This also shows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron's original decision was at $450 Million."

"These are good advancements towards keeping the stable message about the American brand as the number one economy to invest in," O'Leary said.

"Everybody's watching this thing saying ‘Oh thank goodness, America's still America,' and that's very important to me as an investor," O'Leary concluded.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

