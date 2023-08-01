Kforce (KFRC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Kforce (KFRC) reported revenue of $389.19 million, down 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.95, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $396 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was -3.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kforce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Total Firm- Flex revenue : $378.47 million versus $385.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.8% change.

Revenue- Finance and Accounting : $37.17 million versus $37.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.4% change.

Revenue- Technology : $352.03 million versus $358.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change.

Revenue- Total Firm- Direct Hire revenue: $10.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36.3%.

Shares of Kforce have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

