Kia shares up after online report of remaining potential for Apple partnership

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares in automaker Kia Corp rose more than 4% on Friday after a South Korean online news site reported on the remaining potential for a partnership with Apple Inc.

Apple and Kia signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) last year and agreed to pursue cooperation in eight sectors, including electric vehicles, and negotiations on electric vehicles are not completely cancelled, online media Chosun Biz reported earlier on Friday.

Chosun cited an unnamed source familiar with negotiations between Hyundai Motor Group, of which Kia is part of, and Apple.

Hyundai Motor Co said earlier this month it is not now in talks with Apple on autonomous electric cars, just a month after it confirmed early-stage talks with the tech giant, sending the automakers' shares skidding.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee)

  • Oil Hit by Wider Sell-Off, But Still Set for Fourth Monthly Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is heading for a fourth monthly gain with the global market tightening as investors await the OPEC+ meeting next week, watching for any changes to production strategy following a surge in prices.While oil was swept up in a broader market sell-off on Friday, futures in New York after still up 21% this month. The recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this year after Saudi Arabia pledged deeper output cuts, helping to drain bloated stockpiles. Early indications point to differing opinions on the way forward for OPEC+, however, with the kingdom in favor of keeping supply steady and fellow heavyweight Russia angling for an increase.The producer group will meet amid an atmosphere of buoyant optimism in the market outlook, with traders and investment banks this week making a series of bullish calls and upward price revisions. Global benchmark Brent is up almost 30% in 2021 in the best start to a year on record.The recent cold blast that swept across parts of the U.S., including Texas, has exacerbated the market tightening after halting millions of barrels of output, while prompt timespreads for both oil benchmarks have firmed in a bullish backwardation structure. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is predicting Brent will move into the $70s through the next two quarters and some are even talking about $100 crude again in the longer term.Scarce supply is set to deepen in the coming months as North Sea fields undergo major maintenance. Exports of five key crudes -- Brent, Forties, Ekofisk, Oseberg and Troll -- will slump to a five-month low of 780,000 barrels a day in April, according to loading programs compiled by Bloomberg.U.S. drillers reported almost 6 million barrels of combined production losses during the cold blast last week, while Vitol Group says the market is pricing in a strong global short-term deficit as stockpile declines continue at a rate of 2 million barrels a day to 3 million barrels a day.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Falling Today

    BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) stock is dropping sharply on Thursday after the biotech company reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results. BioCryst's shares were down by 8.4% as of 1:53 p.m. EST. BioCryst's total revenue for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31 was roughly $4 million, down from the $39.7 million in revenue recorded during the year-ago period.

  • Why Kosmos Energy Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) had jumped more than 10% by 1:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday. Fueling the oil stock was a combination of higher oil prices and positive notes by analysts following its fourth-quarter results yesterday. Oil prices continued their climb today.

  • Target Just Made it Way Easier and Cheaper to Shop for Apple Products Online

    This new move makes it one of the best places to get the latest Apple tech

  • Workhorse requests more information from USPS on award decision

    The contract, which could be worth more than $6 billion in total, allows for delivery of between 50,000 and 165,000 of the vehicles over 10 years that will be a mix of combustion-powered and electric vehicles.

  • Robinhood Fires Back at Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Over Criticism

    The trading platform operator essentially accuses the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman of being out of touch and elitist.

  • Exxon Mobil's total reserves drop by a third after COVID-19 oil price drop

    The largest U.S. oil producer is reeling from the sharp decline in oil demand and a series of bad bets on projects when prices were much higher. Exxon's reserves are at their lowest since the merger between Exxon and Mobil in 1999 and were "a result of very low prices during 2020 and the effects of reductions in capital expenditures," the company said in a filing. Total reserves for all products fell to 15.2 billion barrels of oil and gas at the end of 2020 from 22.4 billion the year before, mostly driven by oil sands in Canada and U.S. shale gas properties, according to the filing.

  • Plug Power Reports Steep Negative Revenue — Here's Why

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power reported a deeper loss than expected in the fourth quarter and had negative revenue.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade flat after Nasdaq's worst day since October

    Stock futures steadied on Thursday after a selloff during the regular trading day.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood and GameStop frenzy: 'It's a dirty way to make money'

    Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and long-time business partner of Warren Buffett, issued a strong condemnation of the businesses he said enabled the recent frenzy of speculative trading by retail investors.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, Nasdaq posts worst session since October as tech rout deepens

    Stocks traded lower as a rapid rise in Treasury yields spooked equity investors.

  • Wall Street ends sharply lower, tech selloff weighs as bond yields climb

    The Dow and the S&P 500 notched their biggest daily decline since late January. The Treasury note yield rose above S&P 500 dividend yield, wiping out the stock market yield's strong advantage. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc and Netflix Inc dropped between 1.2% to 3.6%.

  • Analysis: As bond selloff gets real, policymakers face fresh headache

    Inflation-adjusted government bond yields are rising and so is pressure on Fed and ECB policymakers to somehow tamp down the increase before it wrecks the economic recovery they have carefully nurtured with enormous amounts of money-printing. Sovereign yields have risen this year as prospects for U.S. fiscal stimulus and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout lifts growth and inflation prospects, a move that's now spilled over into so-called real yields -- borrowing costs adjusted for inflation. Stock markets until recently shrugged off the bond selloff, possibly viewing it as a reassuring sign of economic improvement.

  • Highlights from Charlie Munger at the Daily Journal Annual Meeting

    Charlie Munger to answer shareholder questions live on Yahoo Finance.

  • CEO of Bill Gates-backed EV battery startup expects major breakthrough in 2021

    QuantumScape founder Jagdeep Singh chats with Yahoo Finance Live on what his company has on tap this year.

  • In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- After weeks of grumbling, the world’s biggest bond market spoke loud and clear Thursday -- growth and inflation are moving higher. The message wreaked havoc across risk assets.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields catapulted to the highest in more than a year at over 1.6% and traders yanked forward their opinion of how soon the Federal Reserve will be forced to tighten policy. Equities tumbled, as higher borrowing costs put pressure on soaring valuations. Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen felt the sting, with record low demand for a fresh round of government debt.Speculation is building that a year of emergency stimulus is not only working, but has left some areas of the economy at risk of one day overheating. Locked in the same patterns for months by the Covid-19 crisis, markets now appear to have begun a long-awaited process of repricing themselves, as trillions of dollars of federal spending and positive vaccine results boost odds developed countries will heal faster than central bankers expected.“The economy is already recovering and a lot of people think that this stimulus proposed is much more than what’s needed,” said John Carey, portfolio manager at Amundi Asset Management U.S. “You put too many coals on the fire and we build the fire to a very intense level. People start to think the Fed won’t be able to keep rates where they are.”After holding at historically low levels since April, the jump in Treasury yields -- even if it bespeaks economic health -- is inevitably a jarring spectacle for traders, forcing them to reconsider positions in multiple markets. Megacap tech names -- previously the bull market’s darlings -- led the plunge on Thursday, with the Nasdaq 100 sinking almost 4% as the rise in rates made it harder to justify valuations that are higher than any time since the dot-com bubble.Lofty bond yields even overwhelmed areas of equities that tend to benefit from higher rates. The KBW Bank Index -- which climbed to its highest level since 2007 on Wednesday -- dropped by 2.7% amid the carnage. Energy and utility shares in the S&P 500 also fell at least 1%.Currency markets were jolted as well. The Bloomberg Dollar Index rallied 0.7% Thursday, the most since September, while historically volatile emerging market currencies slid. The South African rand, Turkish lira and Mexican peso led the drop in emerging markets, falling at least 2%.The impact of lockstep moves in bonds and stocks can be seen in sophisticated portfolio strategies such as risk parity, which try to balance exposure across assets, according to Wells Fargo Investment Institute. The $1.2 billion The RPAR Risk Parity exchange-traded fund (ticker RPAR) dropped as much as 2.7% -- its biggest decline since March 18, 2020, in the height of the pandemic rout.“Right now those rates are increasing at a pace that may be unsettling to strategies such as risk parity, and the fixed income volatility is spilling over into other assets,” said Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s senior global market strategist. “Until the speed at which rates are rising slows, we may need to mentally prepare ourselves for more days like this.”Breakeven inflation rates -- bond trader projections for where they see annual consumer price inflation averaging over the decade -- are at multiyear peaks. At about 2.2%, it is up sharply from last year, when it fell as low as 0.47% in March.“We are in uncharted territory where we are likely to experience a global economic rebound with a global surge in inflation never experienced before,” said Bryce Doty, portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors. “No one knows how it will play out.”While the U.S. unemployment rate clocks in at a still-elevated 6.3%, that’s below the 6.5% level that policymakers had forecast last June. A string of economic data as kept Citigroup Inc.’s Economic Surprise Index in solidly positive territory since last June, including retail and housing reports that have handily topped forecasts.For now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues insist their best course of action is to hold interest rates low to ensure the recovery takes hold. Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that the recent run-up in bond yields that has unsettled the stock market “a statement of confidence” in a robust economic outlook.On Thursday, as bond yields were exploding, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said “the economy can run pretty hot without seeing significant spikes in inflation.”While that may be true, financial markets are relentlessly forward looking -- and see the risks that come with a potential overheating. For now, the most obvious manifestation of that is the bond-market selloff, with investment firms including BlackRock Inc.’s research arm and Aberdeen Standard Investments retreating from government debt.“When the bond market wants to run, it’s going to run much faster than any central banker, and that again is on full display,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group. “Also, be careful what you wish for. Don’t spend all your waking hours trying to artificially suppress interest rates and then root for higher inflation because when the market thinks that inflation will come, it will run you over.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Zealand Government Forces Central Bank to Include Housing In Rate Setting

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government will require the central bank to take account of rampant house prices when it sets interest rates, a change that may restrict its ability to run loose monetary policy.The Reserve Bank’s remit will be amended so that the bank considers “the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement Thursday in Wellington. The New Zealand dollar jumped to its highest since 2017 as investors ramped up bets on higher interest rates.The government is under political pressure to cool an overheating housing market, which has been fueled by record-low borrowing costs after the RBNZ responded to the coronavirus pandemic by slashing its cash rate and embarking on quantitative easing. Governor Adrian Orr pushed back against Robertson’s proposal when it was first made last year, saying that forcing the bank to consider house prices when setting rates could lead to below-target employment and inflation.“The more objectives you’ve got, the more complicated it can be to meet all those objectives,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “Inflation and employment is what they will focus on, but they have to think harder about how their decisions impact on the housing market.”The kiwi dollar jumped about a third of a U.S. cent to 74.55 cents, its highest since August 2017. Bond yields and swap rates also rose on news of the changed remit, which comes into force on March 1. Investors are now pricing a 30% chance of a rate hike in November, even though the RBNZ yesterday sought to damp bets on tighter policy and said it could cut rates further if needed.Robertson ‘In Charge’“The market is saying no more rate cuts, so push the kiwi higher,” said Jason Wong, currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “The RBNZ has shown its independence by saying ‘we don’t like this measure,’ but they are going to have to live with it because the finance minister’s in charge.”Robertson said today that the RBNZ’s objectives and mandate remain the same, which is to maintain price stability, support full employment and promote a sound and stable financial system.But a change to the Monetary Policy Committee’s remit will force it to “assess the effect of its monetary policy decisions on the government’s policy.” A clause has been added stating that the government’s policy “is to support more sustainable house prices, including by dampening investor demand for existing housing stock, which would improve affordability for first-home buyers.”“The committee retains autonomy over whether and how its decisions take account of potential housing consequences, but it will need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts on housing outcomes,” Robertson said.Robertson also issued a direction under the Reserve Bank Act requiring the bank to have regard to government policy on housing in relation to its financial policy functions.In a statement Thursday, the RBNZ said it “welcomes the direction it has received today from the Minister of Finance.” It said changes to financial stability policy are “in tune with our recent advice.”The bank acknowledged the change to its monetary policy remit but noted its targets “remain unchanged.”“The adjustments increase the focus on understanding and communicating the impact of the bank’s decisions on house price sustainability,” Orr said in the statement. “We have a long-standing commitment to transparency about our policy actions and approaches, and this will continue.”Soaring house prices have raised concerns that first-time buyers are being locked out of the market. Much of the surge has been attributed to investors taking advantage of low interest rates.The RBNZ, which predicts prices will rise 22% in the year through June, is reinstating mortgage lending restrictions and will tighten them further for investors from May 1.Orr in December recommended that the bank be required to address the issue of rapid house-price inflation via financial policy, and requested it be allowed to add debt-to-income ratios to its macro-prudential toolkit.Robertson said today he has asked the RBNZ to provide advice on interest-only mortgages and debt-to-income ratios. He would want the latter to apply only to investors, he said.“Today’s announcement is just the first step as the government considers broader advice about how to cool the housing market,” Robertson said. “We know the rapid increases we have seen in recent months are not sustainable, which has meant many first-home buyers are struggling to access the market. We’ll be making further announcements in the coming weeks on other policy responses.”(Includes chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger says Costco 'has one thing that Amazon does not'

    Costco has a leg up on e-commerce behemoth Amazon (AMZN) on at least one measure, according to Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies to reach record high as tech stocks recover losses

    Stocks opened lower on Wednesday to pick up declines from the past week, with tech shares still under pressure.