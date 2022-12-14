U.S. markets closed

Kidoz Announces Partnership with Talk Shop Media at AGM

KIDOZ Inc.
·5 min read
KIDOZ Inc.

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market-leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced at the Annual General Meeting it has selected Talk Shop Media, a full-service integrated communications agency with expertise in public relations, social media, digital marketing, influencer relations, branding and creative execution as its agency of record.

Kidoz has the objective to expand its brand awareness and make Talk Shop responsible for media relations and corporate communications throughout North America. Talk Shop will focus on growing the Kidoz brand story of advertising technology, innovation, and regulatory compliance while uniquely positioning Kidoz as a company at the forefront of the industry. Talk Shop will support Kidoz business growth and aims to cement the Kidoz reputation as a leader in the ad tech space.

"Kidoz is the market leader for COPPA compliant mobile advertising," says Jason Williams, CEO of Kidoz Inc. "and partnering with Talk Shop will grow our brand recognition and notoriety within the media landscape to help bolster our positioning with consumers, investors, and future clients."

Talk Shop has spent the past 11 years helping clients in the technology sector meet business objectives through smart communications. As one of Canada's fastest-growing agencies with offices across Canada, Talk Shop employs the best talent in the country who have the media relationships and on-the-ground know-how to deliver exceptional work in North America.

"We're thrilled to be welcoming Kidoz into the Talk Shop family to help tell its brand story and educate North Americans on the importance of safe mobile advertising for children and families," says Lauren Arnold, Vice President at Talk Shop Media.

Additionally, at the AGM held on Wednesday, November 30th, in Anguilla, the Kidoz Inc. shareholders elected the Board of Directors: Tarrnie Williams Sr., Chairman; Jason Williams, CEO; Eldad Ben Tora, President and GM EME; and non-executive directors Fiona Curtis, Claes Kalborg, and Moshe David; as well as reappointed the Auditors, Davidson & Company; re-affirmed the Company's 2015 stock option plan; and authorized the board of directors to effect the continuation of the company out of Anguilla and into British Columbia, if the board of directors determines that doing so would be advisable and in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and as set out in further detail in the Company's Proxy Statement dated October 11, 2022, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Talk Shop

Talk Shop has spent the past 11 years helping clients in the technology, lifestyle and real estate sectors meet business objectives through smart communications. Clients come to Talk Shop for PR, and stay for digital services offered, including organic and paid social media and SEM, and in-house creative. Offices across Canada mean that Talk Shop employs the best talent across the country who have the media relationships and on-the-ground know-how to deliver exceptional work across North America. Talk Shop's commitment to being a family-first workplace, delivery of mentorship programs and ability to retain top talent as they grow their careers has led to the firm being named one of Canada's 100 Top SME Employers by the Globe and Mail. Talk Shop's all-women partnership team is made up of entrepreneurs who are passionate about building businesses.

Media Contact

Alex Hammill

alex@talkshopmedia.com

About KIDOZ INC.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns the leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of millions of kids, teens, and families every month. Google certified, and Apple approved, Kidoz provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Instead, Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Programmatic network have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2022, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Kidoz Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information contact:

Henry Bromley
CFO
ir@kidoz.net
(888) 374-2163

SOURCE: Kidoz Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731939/Kidoz-Announces-Partnership-with-Talk-Shop-Media-at-AGM

