Kimball International, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Kimball International, Inc.
·1 min read
  • KBAL
Kimball International, Inc.
Kimball International, Inc.

JASPER, Ind., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after the close of the market.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial performance.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 800-715-9871 for U.S. participants or 646-307-1963 for international participants. The passcode to access the call is "4129345." The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health, and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship and today’s design-driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, shareholders, employees and communities.

For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin.

Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana.

www.kimballinternational.com

Investor Contacts:
Chris Kuepper chris.kuepper@kimballinternational.com
Lynn Morgen lynn.morgen@advisiry.com
Eric Prouty eric.prouty@advisiry.com

Kimball International
1600 Royal Street
Jasper, IN 47546
Telephone 812.482.1600


