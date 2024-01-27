Tristram Wilkinson, President, APAC, has executed a sale of 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) on January 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,154 shares of the company and has not made any purchase of shares.

Kimberly-Clark Corp is a global company that focuses on the manufacturing and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company offers a portfolio of brands including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, and Depend, among others.

The insider transaction history for Kimberly-Clark Corp indicates a trend of insider sales over the past year, with 9 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

Kimberly-Clark Corp Insider Sells Company Shares

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp were trading at $121, giving the company a market cap of $40.948 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 23.30, surpassing the industry median of 18.69 and also exceeding the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price at $121 and a GuruFocus Value of $138.52, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.87, suggesting that Kimberly-Clark Corp is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

