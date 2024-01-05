John Schlosser, V.P. (President, Terminals) of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), executed a sale of 7,500 shares in the company on January 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $18 per share, resulting in a total value of $135,000.

Kinder Morgan Inc is an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products, and its terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 7 insider sells.

Kinder Morgan Inc Insider Sells Company Shares

On the valuation front, Kinder Morgan Inc's shares were trading at $18 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $39.898 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 16.32, which is above the industry median of 9.38 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1, with a GF Value of $17.94, indicating that Kinder Morgan Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

