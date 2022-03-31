Kingsoft Cloud Announces US$100 Million Share Repurchase Program Plan

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

BEIJING, China, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“we,” “Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that its board of directors has authorized the Company to adopt a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$100 million of its ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares (“ADSs”) during a twelve-month period (the “Share Repurchase Program”).



The Company’s proposed repurchases, if adopted, may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in derivative transactions, and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The timing, structure and dollar amount of repurchase transactions will be subject to among others, the market conditions, terms to be agreed with the relevant repurchase agent, the trading prices of ADSs, and the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) Rule 10b-18 and/or Rule 10b5-1 requirements. The Company’s board of directors will review the Share Repurchase Program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the program. The Company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance.

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud and enterprise cloud.

