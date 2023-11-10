Kingston Resources Limited's (ASX:KSN) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

Key Insights

In the past three years, the share price of Kingston Resources Limited (ASX:KSN) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 17th of November could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

Comparing Kingston Resources Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Kingston Resources Limited has a market capitalization of AU$40m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$630k over the year to June 2023. That's a notable increase of 49% on last year. In particular, the salary of AU$344.4k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations under AU$315m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$392k. Hence, we can conclude that Andrew Corbett is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Andrew Corbett holds AU$647k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$344k AU$330k 55% Other AU$285k AU$93k 45% Total Compensation AU$630k AU$423k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 61% of total compensation represents salary and 39% is other remuneration. Kingston Resources pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Kingston Resources Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Kingston Resources Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 83% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 276%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Kingston Resources Limited Been A Good Investment?

The return of -70% over three years would not have pleased Kingston Resources Limited shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Kingston Resources that investors should look into moving forward.

