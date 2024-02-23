Bryan Petrucelli, EVP, CFO, and Treasurer of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NYSE:KNSL), executed a sale of 10,000 shares in the company on February 21, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. Kinsale Capital Group Inc is a specialty insurance group focused on the excess and surplus lines market in the United States. The company provides a broad range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to its clients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Kinsale Capital Group Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc Insider Sells Shares

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc were trading at $498.71, resulting in a market capitalization of $11.774 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 38.46, which is above both the industry median of 12.18 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $498.71 and a GuruFocus Value of $464.98, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc Insider Sells Shares

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

