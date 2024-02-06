KKR & Co Inc. Reports Robust Growth in Fee-Related Earnings for Q4 2023

Revenue : KKR reported a significant increase in total revenues, reaching $14.5 billion for FY 2023.

Net Income : Net income attributable to KKR Common Stockholders surged to $3.7 billion for the full year 2023.

Fee-Related Earnings (FRE) : FRE for Q4 2023 stood at $675 million, marking a 21% year-over-year increase.

Assets Under Management (AUM) : AUM grew by 10% year-over-year to $553 billion.

Book Value : Book value per adjusted share increased by 13% year-over-year to $30.95.

Dividend: A regular dividend of $0.165 per share of common stock was declared for the quarter.

On February 6, 2024, KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported a substantial increase in total revenues, which reached $14.5 billion for the full year, and a net income attributable to KKR Common Stockholders of $3.7 billion. KKR's Fee-Related Earnings (FRE) for Q4 2023 stood at $675 million, marking a 21% year-over-year increase, while Assets Under Management (AUM) grew by 10% to $553 billion. The company's book value per adjusted share also saw a significant increase, rising by 13% year-over-year to $30.95. Additionally, a regular dividend of $0.165 per share of common stock was declared for the quarter.

Company Overview

KKR is one of the world's leading investment firms, offering a range of alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. With $518.5 billion in total AUM and $420.0 billion in fee-earning AUM as of June 2023, KKR operates through two core segments: asset management and insurance. The company's asset management segment is diversified across private and public markets, while the insurance segment, bolstered by the acquisition of Global Atlantic, focuses on retirement, annuity, life insurance, and reinsurance lines.

Performance and Challenges

KKR's performance in Q4 2023 was marked by record Fee-Related Earnings and the most active fundraising and deployment quarter of the year. The acquisition of the remaining stake in Global Atlantic, which increased KKR's ownership to 100%, further strengthened the company's position. However, challenges remain in the form of market volatility and the need to sustain growth amidst a complex global economic landscape.

Story continues

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements, particularly the growth in FRE and AUM, are critical for an asset management firm like KKR, as they reflect the company's ability to attract and manage capital effectively. The increase in book value per adjusted share also underscores the firm's growing net asset value, an essential indicator of financial health for investors.

Key Financial Metrics

KKR's financial metrics for Q4 2023, including a GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.04 billion and a GAAP stockholders' equity per outstanding share of common stock of $25.83, reflect the company's strong performance. The detailed income statement and balance sheet data further highlight the company's robust financial position.

Commentary

"Our business momentum continues. The fourth quarter had record Fee-Related Earnings and was our most active fundraising and deployment quarter of 2023. In addition, in early January, we closed on the acquisition of the remaining stake of Global Atlantic, increasing our ownership to 100%. With three avenues for long-term sustained growth Asset Management, Insurance, and Strategic Holdings we are well positioned for the years ahead." - Joseph Y. Bae and Scott C. Nuttall, Co-Chief Executive Officers

Analysis

KKR's performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 demonstrates the company's strategic focus on growth through acquisitions and fundraising. The successful integration of Global Atlantic and the increase in FRE and AUM are indicative of KKR's strong market position and operational efficiency. The company's ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on opportunities is key to its continued success.

For a more detailed analysis and insights into KKR's financial performance, visit GuruFocus.com, where value investors and potential members can explore in-depth reports and expert commentary.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from KKR & Co Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

