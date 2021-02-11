The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SWI, CLSK and CLOV
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)
Class Period: October 18, 2018 - December 17, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 5, 2021
The SWI lawsuit alleges that SolarWinds Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran; (2) SolarWinds' update server had an easily accessible password of ‘solarwinds123'; (3) consequently, SolarWinds' customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer significant reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about SolarWinds's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in SWI: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/solarwinds-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=12835&from=1
Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)
Class Period: December 31, 2020 - January 14, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021
During the class period, Cleanspark, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) that several of the Company's recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CLSK: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cleanspark-inc-loss-submission-form?id=12835&from=1
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)
Class Period: October 6, 2020 - February 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2021
Clover Health Investments, Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clover was the recipient of a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ; (ii) much of Clover's sales are driven by a major related party deal that Clover not only failed to disclose but took active steps to conceal; (iii) Clover's
subsidiary Seek Insurance failed to disclose its relationship with Clover and misled consumers as to its purported independence; (iv) Clover's software was in fact rudimentary; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CLOV: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/clover-health-investments-corp-loss-submission-form?id=12835&from=1
Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com
SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm
