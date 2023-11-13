Need To Know: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Cut To Their Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Estimates

The analysts covering Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Valens Semiconductor, is for revenues of US$72m in 2024, which would reflect an uneasy 16% reduction in Valens Semiconductor's sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 60% to US$0.12 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$102m and US$0.045 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 20% to US$4.00, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Valens Semiconductor's valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 13% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 20% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Valens Semiconductor is expected to lag the wider industry.

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Valens Semiconductor. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Valens Semiconductor's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

