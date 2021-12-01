U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,585.75
    +19.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,535.00
    +78.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,228.25
    +77.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,215.40
    +18.10 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.78
    +0.60 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.00
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    -0.0870 (-5.69%)
     

  • Vix

    27.19
    +4.23 (+18.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3292
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4240
    +0.2440 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,155.50
    -139.41 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,465.66
    +22.89 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.45
    -50.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,886.53
    +64.77 (+0.23%)
     

Korea’s P2P lending startup PeopleFund gets $63.4M Series C led by Bain Capital

Kate Park
·4 min read

South Korea-based peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform PeopleFund announced today it has closed a $63.4 million (75.9 billion won) Series C round led by Bain Capital with participation from Goldman Sachs. Returning investors in the round include CLSA Lending Ark Asia and 500 Global.

The latest funding brings the total raised by PeopleFund to about $83.6 million (100 billion won) since it was founded in 2015.

The Series C will support hiring AI engineers and secure alternative data to advance its credit-scoring algorithm further. PeopleFund also will beef up its machine learning-powered credit scoring system, which is one of its key differentiators, that provides a quantitative scoring model (for credit valuation), a qualitative scoring model and a demand forecasting model (for near-primer borrowers).

PeopleFund wants to address the structural problem involving the risk of high interest-rate loans in the near-prime loan sector and offer more personalized financial products to sub-prime and near-prime borrowers with its data-driven technology platform, said CEO and founder Joey Kim told TechCrunch.

“For the past six years, we have been focusing on proving the performance of our data-driven risk management technology, which is the essence of consumer lending," Kim said. "Our mission is to grow into the #1 player in the Korean non-bank lending market to provide better loan options for average Koreans that the banks underserve."

The financing event comes five months after PeopleFund received its regulatory approval from South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) to register with the government.

In early June, only three Korean P2P lenders out of 41 applicants were granted licenses from the FSC to operate the business legally: PeopleFund, Lendit and 8 Percent. The FSC said it will continue to review other applicants.

South Korea has passed the first law in the world dedicated to digital lending, ‘The Marketplace Lending Act’, in August 2020 to regulate marketplace lenders, protecting P2P consumers. The new law enables the licensed P2P lending startup to operate as an authorized financial institution to lend, raise capital from international and domestic institutions, and provide loan referral services to its customers.

The number of marketplace lenders in Korea has fallen from 237 to 102, between August 2020 and May 2021, as per its annual report in 2020.

People Fund
People Fund

PeopleFund

PeopleFund, which connects borrowers with lenders to enable lending, provides loans at an average interest rate of 11.25 percent per annum, about 3 percent to 4 percent lower than other non-bank lenders. Near-prime borrowers are not qualified for bank loans thus have no choice but to resort to non-bank lenders like credit card loans (or saving banks), Kim said.

What sets PeopleFund apart from other competitors is the lowest delinquency rate in the industry, being managed by its own alternative credit scoring system, and having strong risk management capabilities, Kim said. PeopleFund claims it has managed over $1 billion in loans as of October 2021, with a delinquency rate of 2.06%.

Another differentiator is its credit scoring system optimized for mid-interest loans based on about 480,000 loan customers registered on its platform. PeopleFund built a credit scoring system (CSS) 4.0 for near-prime borrowers to provide more affordable mid-rate loans to borrowers, who use the funds to refinance existing loans taken from other second-tier lenders. The refinancing loans account for 66 percent of its total loans, he added.

Korean lending startup PeopleFund raises $11M led by chat app Kakao’s payment unit

Kim said that its clients include near-prime borrowers and individuals and institutional investors who expect 7%-9% the ROI per annum (before tax). Its lenders are mostly retail customers the company has through its partnership with Kakao Pay.

“For individual and institutional lenders, we offer diversified lending opportunities at an average annual return rate of 6 percent to 9 percent. For the borrowers and the lenders, [our] AI-based data-driven underwriting process has been the core of its competitive advantage, which has been outperforming other non-bank players by a 3 percent to 5 percent gap in loss rate,” Kim said.

PeopleFund targets the traditional personal credit loans market in South Korea, which is estimated at around $67 billion, according to the company.

The company, which accounted for about 57% of market share in the personal loan of the P2P lending market as of October, expects to generate profit in 2022, Kim said.

“While leading online lenders in the U.S. have grown to worth billions out of lending platforms such as Upstart and SoFi, Korea’s online lending is only just beginning, said Tim Chae, managing partner of 500 Global that participated in all fundraising since the seed round. “We strongly believe that PeopleFund will grow to become a clear winner with its proven track record, accelerating tech-driven innovations in the non-bank lending sector in Korea.”

Funding Societies, a Southeast Asian lending platform, gets $25M Series B led by Softbank Ventures Korea

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped Today Even as the Market Crashed

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3.2% on Tuesday, despite a sharp fall in the major market indices. Investors were startled by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which suggested that the powerful central bank could pull back on stimulus measures sooner than it forecasted. Many analysts had expected the Fed to adopt a more supportive stance toward the economy after health officials detected a worrisome new coronavirus strain that threatens to derail the market's recovery.

  • Billionaire George Soros Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Wall Street has known its share of legends, but few of them have made as big a splash as “the Man Who Broke the Bank of England.” That nickname belongs to George Soros who earned the tag after famously betting against the British Pound in 1992; following the Black Wednesday crash, the hedge fund manager pocketed $1 billion in a single day. This is the stuff that Wall Street legends are made of. By then Soros was already incredibly successful and in the midst of steering his Quantum Fund to decad

  • Microsoft CEO sells half his stake in the company ahead of new state capital gains tax

    Satya Nadella sold 838,584 shares between Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. The move comes a month before Washington state's capital gains tax goes into effect.

  • Is a Stock Market Correction Coming? Here’s a Big Red Flag.

    The total U.S. equity market capitalization is about 215% of U.S. gross domestic product---the highest level ever. Sky-high market caps to GDP have come just before hard times for Wall Street.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    On Nov. 15, institutional investors and hedge funds with at least $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With the latest round of 13Fs, one thing stands out: billionaires were buying stocks hand over fist. Billionaire Ken Griffin is a wildly successful investor who's known for extracting big wins from his firms' options positions.

  • Fannie, Freddie Surge as U.S. Approves $1 Million Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac climbed after their regulator announced that the mortgage giants will be able to back loans worth nearly $1 million in some of the most expensive U.S. housing markets. Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateReflecting the surge in home prices during the Covid-19 pandemic, Fannie and Freddie will be able to b

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of semiconductors star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) declined 4.4% through 12:12 p.m. ET Tuesday. Specifically, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell just told a Senate panel that the Fed is considering accelerating winding down its bond-buying program and concluding its tapering "a few months sooner" than previously expected. The Nasdaq has nearly tripled in price over the past five years, and analysts attribute a lot of this growth to the fact that the Fed has been pumping as much as $120 billion a month in liquidity into the economy through its bond purchases.

  • Apple Stock Gained as Tech Stocks Fell. This Is Why.

    The shares were one of the few bright spots as markets sold off sharply, with almost every other major tech stock trading in the red.

  • Portfolio Manager analyzes Tuesday's market sell-off

    Andrew Slimmon, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Managing Director and Sr. Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance to make sense of Tuesday's sell-off and preivew what to expect from the markets in 2022.&nbsp;

  • Why Apple Stock Hit the Mark Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock closed up 2.2% on Monday following a holiday weekend that featured new commentary on the company and its products from Bloomberg. Last week, if you recall, Apple shares got a boost from reports that the company is planning to build an electric car with autonomous driving capability and also has an augmented reality headset in the works -- one that will be powerful enough to work as a stand-alone device. Well, over the weekend, Bloomberg expanded on these reports, adding that Apple is also working to develop augmented reality (AR) glasses (i.e., something different from the headset) and predicting that consumers (and investors) might get their first look at the AR headset as early as June 2022 if the company decides to unveil it at Apple's planned Worldwide Developers Conference next June.

  • AT&T leads wireless stocks lower after company ‘reinforced market fears’ about the cost of growth

    AT&T Inc. shares are leading a wireless selloff Tuesday after the company gave a presentation at an investor conference that one analyst said "reinforced market fears" about what its customer-acquisition spending could mean for broader industry trends.

  • Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel warns that stocks could drop 10% as soon as December — hold fast with these 3 ‘conservative’ tech picks

    The professor is known for being bullish on stocks, yet even he says trouble’s coming.

  • Dutch Lawmaker Expects Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Rise

    A former lawmaker from Netherland is predicting that the value of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu could rise soon.

  • Never Mind Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Stock Sales. Look What Microsoft’s CEO Just Did.

    CEO Satya Nadella sold about half his stake in the software company, according to recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures stage rebound after selloff

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening to recover some losses after a selloff earlier, when more hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell compounded with lingering uncertainty around the Omicron variant and its impacts on the economy

  • Salesforce names new co-CEO as it announces earnings

    Bret Taylor named co-CEO alongside Marc Benioff. Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses.

  • Fed Chair Powell: 'The risk of persistent inflation has risen'

    Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen give their testimonies to the Senate Banking Committee on the outlook for inflation.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are Set for Massive Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    What kind of stocks stir up controversy like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share have earned a reputation as some of the most divisive names on Wall Street, with these plays either met with open arms or given the cold shoulder. It’s understandable why some investors are wary. Those opposed are quick to point out that there could be a very real reason these stocks are changing hands for pocket change, with the low share prices often masking obstacles like weak

  • Apple stock sticks out as it jumps into record territory while the Dow and the rest of its components drop

    Shares of Apple Inc. stuck out like a sore thumb Tuesday, as they rallied 2.0% toward a record close in afternoon trading, to be the only one of 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components to be gaining ground. Meanwhile, the Dow tumbled 635 points, or 1.8%, and was now 5.3% below its Nov. 8 record close of 36,432.22. Apple's stock has run up 9.1% in November, the biggest monthly gain since it rallied 9.9% in June, and compared with the Dow's monthly decline of 3.7%. Apple's stock is the best Dow

  • The 'SPAC King' just explained why Rivian's $100 billion-plus market cap isn't as crazy as you think — here are 3 more EV stocks to get in on the boom

    This billionaire says Rivian's doubters remind him of Tesla bears. Don't miss out again.